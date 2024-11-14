Best moveset for Dynamax Excadrill in Pokémon Go

Dynamax Pokémon are steadily making their way to Pokémon Go, including Dynamax Excadrill. These are different from the standard ones you can find in the wild, and you can expect to use them in Max Out battles against other Dynamax Pokémon.

For those looking for another Steel-type to add to their ranks, Dynamax Excadrill is a great choice. It’s one of the stronger attackers that you can use in raids. How it stacks up in Max Out raids comes down to how you use it and what you’re facing off against. Still, you’ll want to make sure to teach it strongest attacks it can learn. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset you can teach Dynamax Excadrill in Pokémon Go.

Dynamax Excadrill’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

You’ll need to catch a Dynamax Drilbur to evolve it into an Excadrill. Image via Niantic.

Dynamax Excadrill is a tough Pokémon, but you primarily want to rely on it being an attacker. It can deal a good amount of damage, and as a Steel-type, it’s tough to take down. It only has a handful of weaknesses in Pokémon Go, which you can use to your advantage during a Max Out encounter. The best moveset to give Dynamax Excadrill is the fast move Mud Slap, and the charged moves Drill Run and Rock Slide.

When it comes to giving Dynamax Excadrill the fast move Mud Slap, there’s no competition for it compared to the other choices. The two other fast moves it can use, Mud Shot and Metal Claw, are not nearly as good. Mud Shot is an attack that does four damage and provides four energy. This attack provides more energy than Mud Slap does, which does 12 damage and gives 3.3 energy per turn, but Mud Slap’s overall damage output makes it far superior. The same can be said about Metal Claw, a Steel-type attack that does five damage and gives 3.5 energy.

Next, we have Dynamax Excadrill’s charged moves, and there are several options to pick from. These are the strongest attacks a Pokémon can use, and they are critical choices to maximize their attack. Here are all the charged moves Dynamax Excadrill can learn in Pokémon Go.

Drill Run (Ground-type)

Earthquake (Ground-type)

Iron Head (Steel-type)

Rock Slide (Rock-type)

Scorching Sands (Ground-type)

Of these five choices, Drill Run and Rock Slide are the best ones. Drill Run is a Ground-type move that does 80 damage and only costs 45 energy, and Rock Slide is a Rock-type move that does 65 damage for 45 energy. These two low-cost charged moves make them exceptionally useful on Dynamax Excadrill, who might not last too long during a battle due to its low defenses. It’s why you don’t want to rely on Iron Head, Earthquake, or Scorching Sands, as there’s a good chance it won’t have time to use these moves before fainting.

The best Max Moves for Dynamax Excadrill in Pokémon Go

When upgrading Dynamax Excadrill’s Max Moves, Max Strike and Max Guard are your best choices. Max Strike allows you to use a strong attack when your Pokémon uses its Dynamax Form during a Max Out battle. You primarily want to keep Excadrill on the offense, but if it’s starting to get low, using a Max Guard can keep it standing and give an ally time to use a Max Spirit, healing it before the next attack. Eventually, if you want to upgrade its Max Spirit, you can, but prioritize Max Strike and Max Guard first.

Is Dynamax Excadrill good in Pokémon Go?

Dynamax Excadrill is a solid addition to your team. It might not be the best defensive Pokémon, but it’s a fantastic attacker and is usually recommended for most raid encounters outside of its Dynamax Form. You can never go wrong with it, especially given the limited roster of Steel-type Dynamax Pokémon.

