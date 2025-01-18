Best Dynamax Articuno moveset in Pokémon Go

Legendary Dynamax Pokémon have come to Pokémon Go, and the first one you can challenge is Articuno. For those challenge it to five-star Max Out Raid, there’s an opportunity to catch it, and then you’ll want to teach it the best moveset to get the most from it in battle.

There are a handful of moves you can teach Articuno that make it a standout Ice-type Pokémon. Now that you can use it in Dynamax raids, there’s a good chance to use it against upcoming opponents, and Ice-type Pokémon are a rare sight. For those who already have a standard Articuno in their possession, the attacks you teach this version will likely be similar. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset to teach a Dynamax Articuno in Pokémon Go.

Dynamax Articuno’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Take a chance of catching a Dynamax Articuno, and add it to your regular teams. Image via Niantic

You’ll first have to beat Dynamax Articuno in a five-star Max Out raid. These are available for a limited time, debuting during the Dual Destiny season. We can expect to see other Legendary Pokémon getting Dynamax forms, and hopefully, these should be easier than the Gigantamax encounters. After you beat Dynamax Articuno, the best moveset to teach it is the fast move Frost Breath and the charged moves Triple Axel and Ice Beam.

Attack Name Attack Type Damage Type Damage Energy Frost Breath Fast Move Ice-type 7 2.5 Triple Axel Charged Move Ice-type 60 45 Ice Beam Charged Move Ice-type 90 55

You don’t have many options for picking Dynamax Articuno’s fast move. You go with Frost Breath or Ice Shard, two different Ice-type moves. Of these fast move options, Frost Breath is the better option. It’s an attack that does seven damage and generates 2.5 energy per turn. You can compare it to Ice Shard, which does nine damage and generates 3.3 energy per turn. Ice Shard is the better option because of how much energy you get. However, it takes three turns to use, while Frost Breath only takes two, making it faster, and it does more damage in the long run.

Now, the charged move is much more challenging to figure out. You have a lot more options on Dynamax Articuno than you do for the fast move. These are all the charged moves you can teach Dynamax Articuno in Pokémon Go.

Ancient Power (Rock-type)

Blizzard (Ice-type)

Hurricane (Flying-type)

Ice Beam (Ice-type)

Icy Wind (Ice-type)

Triple Axel (Ice-type)

A majority of Dynamax Articuno’s attacks are Ice-types, which does limit your options. Of these six choices, Triple Axel and Ice Beam are the best ones you could go with. What makes Triple Axel good is it’s an attack that does 60 damage and only costs 45 energy. On top of that, it has a 100% chance to increase the user’s attack, ensuring that Articuno does more damage. Ice Beam is a solid Ice-type attack that does 90 damage for 55 energy and is difficult to beat.

The other options are decent but not as good as Ice Beam or Triple Axel. For example, Ancient Power is a Rock-type move that does 60 damage for 45 energy, with a low chance to increase the use’s attack and defense. Blizzard is a powerful Ice-type attack that does 140 damage for 75 energy, but it takes too long to charge. Hurricane has a similar problem. It’s a Flying-type move that does 110 damage for 65 energy. Finally, Icy Wind is an attack that does 60 damage for 45 energy but has a 100% chance to lower the opponent’s attack by one rank. It’s similar to Triple Axel but is a debuff rather than a buff.

Despite many similarities, Triple Axel and Ice Beam are the best options. The problem with this setup is Articuno can only do Ice-type moves. You’ll want to consider this before every battle and keep it in mind before raiding or fighting other Pokémon Go players.

Is Dynamax Articuno good in Pokémon Go?

Dynamax Articuno is a decent Pokémon to add to your roster. Given how few choices you have right now, it’s an okay option. However, Lapras does exceed it in terms of stamina, but Articuno has a higher attack and defense stat. It’s tough to find a good balance.

If you want to build up the number of Ice-type Pokémon you have in your roster, Articuno is a choice that should be helpful in the future. Keep your eye on the horizon for more Ice-type Pokémon, as some excellent choices could appear in the future.

