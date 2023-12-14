How to get the Protector in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

A bunch of Pokémon have returned in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, including Rhyhorn and Rhydon—so you’ll need a Protector to add the final evolution to your Pokédex.

Rhyperior was first introduced in Gen IV’s Diamond and Pearl, quickly becoming a fan favorite and appearing in several games since. Now, the final evolution of Rhyhorn is making a return, but you’ll have to do some groundwork to evolve it. You need to get your hands on a Protector if you want to evolve Rhydon into Rhyperior, and we’ve got all the information on how you can get one here.

Protector location in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC Save up your BP. Screenshot by Dot Esports. The Protector can be purchased at the School Store in Blueberry Academy for 250 BP. To reach the School Store, you need to start The Indigo Disk DLC and play through until Carmine shows you to your dorm room. Afterward, you’re free to explore. Head to the School Store by interacting with the door in the Blueberry Academy and choosing it as your destination. You then need to speak to the NPC behind the desk, where you can buy the Protector for 250 BP as well as other items like vitamins, EXP. Candy, TMs, and more.