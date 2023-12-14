All version exclusives in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

There are few new exclusive additions to note.

If you thought Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk wouldn’t add at least a few more version exclusive Pokémon to the mix, you haven’t been paying attention to Game Freak’s DLC methods. Both Scarlet and Violet have a few new version exclusives this time, such as multiple Paradox Pokémon.

Not only are there more Paradox Pokémon, but some returning Pokémon are also locked to each version. This updated list includes regional variants too, which is something that the series hasn’t done before and could confuse players looking for specific species while exploring Blueberry Academy.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: All version exclusive Pokémon

Paradox Pokémon are the new posters for version exclusivity. Image via The Pokemon Company

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk has more new version exclusives than The Teal Mask added, though that can mostly be chalked up to the inclusion of four new Paradox Pokémon—two for each game.

Here is a full list of version exclusive for The Indigo Disk so you can know exactly how to handle things like completing your Pokédex.

Pokémon exclusive to Scarlet in The Indigo Disk

Alolan Vulpix and Alolan Ninetails

Cranidos and Rampardos

Gouging Fire

Raging Bolt

Pokémon exclusive to Violet in The Indigo Disk

Alolan Sandshrew and Alolan Sandslash

Shieldon and Bastiodon

Iron Boulder

Iron Crown

How to get version exclusive Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

As always, a version exclusive for Scarlet and Violet simply means you won’t encounter those Pokémon in the wild or raids native to your own game. You can still easily trade for these Pokémon if you have a friend with the other version or are willing to look for trade partners online. You could also get lucky when browsing Tera Raids in the Poké Portal and see one for the non-Paradox Pokémon pop up from time to time.

This list is still incomplete and will be updated as progress through The Indigo Disk continues.