All version exclusives in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s first DLC, The Teal Mask, is finally here, welcoming back a ton of returning Pokémon. But while players set out on their missions across Kitakami Island to catch ‘em all, they’ll run into a bit of a roadblock: version exclusives.

That’s right: Version exclusives are back. Depending on which version of the game you own, some Pokémon won’t appear in the wild. This longstanding feature of the Pokémon games requires players to trade with other trainers who own the opposite version of the game before they can complete the Pokédex.

There are a total of six Pokémon exclusives to obtain in The Teal Mask DLC: two evolutionary lines from the Johto region and two single-stage evolutions from Galar. Each of the versions get one of each. For Scarlet owners, that’s the Ground and Flying-type Gligar. Fans with Violet, however, get the Normal-type Aipom. As far as the two Galar natives go, Scarlet players can find Cramorant, while Violet players will be able to catch Morpeko.

Here are all the version exclusives in The Teal Mask DLC.

Pokémon exclusive to Scarlet in The Teal Mask

Gligar

Gliscor

Cramorant

Pokémon exclusive to Violet in The Teal Mask

Aipom

Ambipom

Morpeko

How to get the other version’s exclusives in The Teal Mask

The only way to get exclusives from the version of the game you don’t own is to trade with another player. You’ll need to find a friend with the other game’s version and trade with them to complete the Kitakami Island Pokédex.

As the community spends more time with the DLC, the player base will settle on a list of trade codes to use so people can easily other trainers looking to trade. These lists of codes will ensure you’re matched with people looking to trade specific Pokémon without having to communicate directly to them. This method is a great way for players who may not have any friends with the version of the game they’re looking for.

