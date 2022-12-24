Best Trade Codes to use in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Even before the introduction of Wi-Fi to the franchise, Pokémon fans have found ways to communicate with each other and help with the art of collecting creatures to fill out the Pokédex. This process has only gotten more streamlined over the years, and now players are using Trade Codes to organize mass trades between players in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

On various forums, community hubs, and social media platforms players coordinate these codes to provide easy access to hard to acquire Pokémon that serve a specific purpose or are version exclusive and unobtainable through non-online means.

For players looking to complete their Pokédex in Scarlet and Violet but don’t know a lot of people who are playing the games, this is a useful community tool that allows for easy communication without having to actively join trading groups and conversations. Just simply figure out what Pokémon you need, find a corresponding Trade Code, and get to trading once you find a willing partner.

You will need to do a little work before you can actually start getting involved with this well-organized Pokédex filling machine, but here is everything you need to know about Trade Codes and setting them up in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to use a Trade Code in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Image via the Pokémon Company

To start, Trade Codes are actually known as Link Codes officially in game menus, but the community refers to them as Trade Codes because they act as the gateway to trading with other players.

All you need to do to access the Trade Codes is unlock online play via the Poké Portal—which is accessible as soon as you reach the first Pokémon Center in Paldea during the game’s tutorial. From there, just follow these steps and you can begin trading.

Open your in-game menu and then navigate to the Poké Portal

Make sure you are connected to the internet by checking the indicator in the top left corner If it says you are offline, hit the “L Button” and wait for it to connect you to the internet

Select the Link Trade option Follow this up by clicking “Set Link Code”



Once you reach that input section you will need to enter a Link Code that another player has also selected. Doing so will pair you with them, or another trainer using that same Link Code, and initiate a trade between the two parties.

Trading in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet works almost exactly the same as in Sword and Shield, where each connected player will select their Pokémon of choice and lock it in. If the Pokémon selected is not of interest to either player involved in the trade they can simply not confirm the trade and back out of the menu without facing any penalty. And thus, the beauty of organizing Trade Codes within the wider Pokémon community.

Best Trade Codes to use in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Largely thanks to community figures and large creators like Austin John Plays or organization efforts in forums like Reddit, fans have come together to provide each other easy access to Pokémon that would normally be hard to get or unobtainable depending on the version of the game they are playing.

Essentially, each Trade Code listed below acts as a hub for players seeking out specific Pokémon. However, because both sides must confirm a trade to complete the deal, there is an underlying rule that anyone using these codes needs to abide by the parameters set for each of them. For example, if the Trade Code is listed as being an exchange for Koraidon and Miraidon, both players involved in the trade need to keep up their end of the bargain.

The cool thing about most of these Trade Codes is that they are set to be the coinciding Pokédex numbers for each of the Pokémon being swapped based on their placement in the Paldea Regional Dex with the Scarlet-exclusive almost always being listed first to best uniform the process across the board. So if you want to trade a Larvitar for a Bagon, you would make the Trade Code 0316-0276.

Related: 11 major mistakes to avoid in Pokémon Tera Raids

Here is a full list of some of the most commonly used Trade Codes right now.

All Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starter Trade Codes

Sprigatito for Fuecoco 0001–0004

Sprigatito for Quaxly 0001–0007

Fuecoco for Quaxly 0004–0007



These codes are typically used going both ways, so don’t be surprised if you accidentally run into someone else trying to get a Fuecoco by trading a Sprigatito if you are using that code. If that happens, just enter the same code and try again.

All Pokémon Scarlet and Violet version exclusive Trade Codes

Drifloon/Drifblim for Misdreavus/Mismagius 0143-0114

Armarouge for Ceruledge 0166-0167 Can also be used for Pokémon holding the Auspicious Armor/Malicious Armor too

Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros for Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros 0223-0223

Stunky/Skuntank for Gulpin/Swalot 0227-0140

Oranguru for Passimian 0313-0314

Larvitar/Pupitar/Tyranitar for Bagon/Shelgon/Salamence 0316-0276

Stonjourner for Eiscue 0319–0320

Skrelp/Dragalge for Clauncher/Clawitzer 0337-0339

Deino/Zweilous/Hydreigon for Dreepy/Drakloak/Dragapult 0316-0276

Great Tusk for Iron Treads 0376-0383

Scream Tail for Iron Bundle 0377-0383

Brute Bonnet for Iron Hands 0378-0384

Flutter Mane for Iron Jugulis 0389-0385

Slither Wing for Iron Moth 0380-0386

Sandy Shocks for Iron Thorns 0381-0387

Roaring Moon for Iron Valiant 0397-0398

Koraidon for Miraidon 0399-0400



All Pokémon Scarlet and Violet special Trade Codes

Some Trade Codes are used specifically for exchanging “special” Pokémon that either serve a specific purpose or might not be easy to obtain. Some of the more popular ones involve Pokémon popular in competitive play or Pokémon that were part of event raids, like Charmander.

Unfortunately, most of these are changing constantly and don’t have a set method. But here are some that typically remain the same and could be useful.