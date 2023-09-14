All trade codes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

With such a long list of Pokémon added through the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC, it’s impossible to catch them all on your own unless you have both versions and two consoles.

That’s because there are not only version-exclusive Pokémon in the DLC but also ones that need to be traded in order to evolve. On top of that, you’ll only receive one of the three Sinnoh Starters per game as a free egg.

So if you’re a die-hard fan who needs to obtain every possible Pokémon, you’re going to have to do some trading with fellow players. This might be easier said than done if you don’t know many people who play the game and aren’t sure where to look. But thankfully, Pokémon players have found an easy and convenient solution—trade codes.

How do trade codes work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

A trade code is an eight-digit code assigned to a specific Pokémon or pair of Pokémon when doing a Link Trade. The idea is to get multiple players to input the same codes so they can Link Trade with other players who have the specific Pokémon they’re looking for.

For example, if a player wants to trade their Turtwig for a Chimchar, they’ll enter the code listed below. If another player happens to be searching for the same trade at the same time, those players will link up and be able to trade the Sinnoh Starters.

Trade codes may vary depending on who created them, but we’ll be sharing popular creator Austin John Plays’ set of trade codes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC. Check out his explainer video for more details.

All trade codes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Version Exclusives

Gligar (Scarlet) and Aipom (Violet): 0207-0190

Cramorant (Scarlet) and Morpeko (Violet) 0845-0877

Trade Evolutions

Graveler: 0075-0075

Haunter: 0093-0093

Gurdurr: 0533-0533

Phantump: 0708-0708

Poliwhirl (holding King’s Rock): 0061-0061

Feebas (holding Prism Scale): 0349-0349

Dusclops (holding Reaper Cloth): 0356-0356

Sinnoh Starter Swap

Turtwig and Chimchar: 0387-0390

Turtwig and Piplup: 0387-0393

Chimchar and Piplup: 0390-0393

