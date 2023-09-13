How to get Sinnoh Starters (Chimchar, Piplup, Turtwig) in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Over 100 Pokémon have been added to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in The Teal Mask DLC, but there are even more Pokémon available than those shown in the Pokédex, as the Sinnoh starters are all available.

Chimchar, Piplup, and Turtwig can be added to your ever-growing collection as a gift Pokémon and the steps to obtain one of them are easy—you don’t even need to venture far into the DLC to have the option.

Instead, you can access the Sinnoh starters as soon as you’ve reached the first town in Kitakami and gone through the opening of the story, and a couple of battles. We’ve got a full breakdown of how to do that below.

How to get Sinnoh starters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Getting your hands on a Sinnoh starter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC is a simple endeavor to complete, as long as you’re looking in the right place.

You’ll need to find Jacq, your Homeroom Teacher, just outside of Mossui Town, which is the first area you will visit in Kitakami. From here, head outside of the town to the right and you’ll find Jacq beneath a tree just off the beaten path, as shown on the map below.

It’s only a short trip. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Speak to Jacq and he’ll start a picnic, where you’ll be sitting with him and his Gulpin. At the end of the picnic, he’ll reveal an egg in the basket and say he is entrusting it with you, explaining that eggs not collected by trainers in Paldea after picnics are taken to the academy.

Add the egg to your party and venture around for a bit, it shouldn’t take too long for it to hatch. To speed things up, you can use a Pokémon with the Flame Body ability, though it’s not required as it doesn’t take long.

Once the egg hatches, you’ll randomly receive one of Chimchar, Piplup, or Turtwig. The result is randomized and not linked to the starter you chose in Paldea—I got Chimchar, having started with Fuecoco, and a colleague made the same choice but had Piplup.

If you want to get the full trio of Sinnoh starters, you’ll have to trade with other players, but the Sinnoh starters and their evolutions are not required to complete the Kitakami Pokédex.

