How to get the Electirizer in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

A host of Pokémon have returned in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, and if you want to add an Electivire to your collection, you need to get the Electirizer.

Electivire was introduced in Gen IV as an evolution to Electabuzz and has remained a popular Pokémon ever since, appearing in several games. After initially being absent from Gen IX, Electivire has joined the roster.

Adding an Electivire to your collection and ticking off the Pokédex entry is not an easy task, however, and you need to get an Electirizer first. We’re here to help, though, with our guide that speeds up the process.

Electirizer location in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

Cough up. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Like several other evolution items, the Electirizer is available to buy at the School Store in Blueberry Academy for 250 BP. If you’ve not yet got access to the School Store, you need to start The Indigo Disk DLC and progress through the early stages until shown to your Dorm Room, and then you’ll be free to explore.

You can travel to the School Store by selecting a door inside the Blueberry Academy and choosing it as your destination. Once there, speak to the NPC and part with 250 BP to purchase the Electirizer.

You need to build a balance of BP to purchase the Electirizer, however, and you can earn BP by completing quests. It shouldn’t take too long to collect the 250 BP you need, and once done, you can purchase the Electirizer. From there, all you need to do is evolve Electabuzz.

It may also be possible to find a free Electirizer in the Terarium, but we are yet to find the specific location. We’ll be sure to update this article once we’ve found it, which will mean you can save your BP for other purchases and unlockables.