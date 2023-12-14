How to evolve Electabuzz into Electivire in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Familiar faces have returned in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, including Electabuzz, but how do you evolve it into Electivire?

The Gen I favorite initially debuted without an evolution line, but Elekid joined as a pre-evo in Gen II, before Electivire completed the trio in Gen IV. In the years since, the trio have regularly featured in Pokémon games.

Evolving Electabuzz into Electivire isn’t a simple method, however, as you need to put in some groundwork. Fortunately, we’ve made the task quicker for you with our detailed guide.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: How to get Electivire

Charge it up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are no new lessons to learn when it comes to evolving Electabuzz as the method has not changed in Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC, so those familiar with the process will be well-accustomed with how to get Electivire.

The first task is to get an Electirizer and give it to Electabuzz to hold. You can do this by opening your bag, selecting the item, and then clicking “Give to Pokémon.” Alternatively, open your party, select Electabuzz, and choose the “Give an item to hold” option, then find the Electirizer in your bag.

You now need to trade the Electabuzz holding an Electirizer with another player. As soon as an Electabuzz holding the item has been traded, its evolution into Electivire will trigger—so you’ll need the help of a friend or another player.

If you’re looking to evolve your Electabuzz, try looking for another player who also wants to add Electivire to their Pokédex, then both trade each other an Electabuzz holding an Electirizer. Alternatively, find someone willing to do a touch trade who can send the Electivire straight back to you.