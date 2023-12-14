How to get Metal Alloy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Archaludon is the new evolution of Duraludon introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk. First introduced in Gen VIII’s Sword and Shield, Duraludon got a huge and much-needed upgrade with its new DLC evolution.

Unfortunately, evolving Duraludon isn’t as straightforward as training it up to a certain level. That would be too easy. Instead, you’ll need to find a certain item, the Metal Alloy, which is only obtainable in the new DLC content.

Here’s where you can find the Metal Alloy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk.

Metal Alloy location in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

The Metal Alloy can be purchased at the School Store in Blueberry Academy for 300 BP. To get to the School Store, you need to play through the DLC until after you meet up with Carmine. After Carmine shows you to your dorm room, you’re finally free to explore.

Get your Metal Alloy here! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head straight to the School Store and speak to the NPC behind the desk. The store sells other items like vitamins, Exp. Candy, and TMs, but you need to scroll down to where the evolution items are. There you’ll find the Metal Alloy for 300 BP along with other evolution items such as the Protector, Electirizer, and Magmarizer.

Of course, this means you need to gather up enough BP or Blueberry Points. BP can be earned by completing quests. Once you have 300, come back to the School Store and purchase the Metal Alloy.

You can also find a free Metal Alloy in the Terarium. Head to Chargestone Cavern in the Canyon Biome, close to its border with the Polar Biome. Enter the cave and work your way up to the top level using Miraidon or Koraidon to climb the rock surface. You’ll know you’re close if you see a Tera Porygon nearby.

Map location for the Metal Alloy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is where you’ll find the Metal Alloy in the cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Metal Alloy will be in a Poké Ball next to a large Tera Crystal. Once you have your Metal Alloy, use it on Duraludon to evolve it into Archaludon.