How to get more Quests in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Blueberry Academy is giving players plenty to do in The Indigo Disk, and one of the key tasks you’ll complete is fulfilling quests around the region.

You’ll first get access to the quests early into the DLC and while you aren’t forced to do them, if you want to push through the DLC story instead of exploring you’ll want to stock up on BP that can be earned as a reward.

From the start of your quest campaign you are given three to choose from, but sometimes you may be looking for something else and naturally, that begs the question, how do you get new Indigo Disk quests? Well, the answer is very simple.

How to get more Quests in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

To get access to more quests in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk and earn yourself extra BP you simply need to complete the missions you have.

Each time you complete a mission you will be rewarded with a fresh quest to take its place. Furthermore, once you complete 10 quests you’ll be rewarded with a new quest that can provide bonus rewards, making it well worth the grind.

How to refresh quests in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

If there are quests you’d rather not do then you can swap them by selecting them in the quest menu and paying 10 BP. When you get enough BP you can head to the student shop at Blueberry Academy and use it to purchase a variety of items. You can also use this currency to challenge trainers across the region.

Some of the items to purchase are evolution-related, so if you want to complete your Blueberry Academy Pokédex, you’ll need to start grinding BP at some point.