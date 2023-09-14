Where to find Reaper Cloth in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Reaper Cloth is an evolution item needed to make Dusclops evolve into Dusknoir in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask. It works by making Dusclops hold it while trading it to someone else, making it one of the more unique evolutions and evolution items in the franchise.

It’s also pretty hard to find. Unlike other evolution items, it cannot be bought from Delibird Presents. Instead, you’ll either have to put your explorer’s cap on and find it in the wild, which is easy to do if you know where to look, or earn it as a reward by completing a time-consuming task.

How to get Reaper Cloth in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Find it in the Timeless Woods

If you’re looking for the Reaper Cloth in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask, there’s a specific spot you should check out. Head over to the Timeless Woods. When you’re there, you’ll find the center of the woods.

You’ll find yourself in an open field, and right in the middle, there’s a bunch of green and white plants. That’s where the Reaper Cloth is waiting for you. It’s pretty hard to miss because it stands out in that setting.

Reaper Cloth can be found here in the Timeless Woods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Earn it by catching Pokémon

There’s another way to get the Reaper Cloth, but it’s a bit more challenging. If you manage to catch 170 different Pokémon in the Kitakami Pokédex, you’ll be rewarded with the Reaper Cloth. But catching that many Pokémon will take some time. So, if you’re in a hurry, the Timeless Woods is your best bet.

However, if you’ve been playing for a while and have been catching every Pokémon you come across in the Kitakami region, you might be closer to the reward than you think. To check your progress, you’ll need to open up your menu.

How to see if you’ve earned Reaper Cloth in the Kitakami Pokédex

Press the Y button, then the X button. Look for the option that says Pokédex and select it.

Once you’re there, move the analog stick to the right until you see Kitakami Pokédex. Select it by pressing A.

After that, press X again, and you’ll see a menu that lists all the rewards you can get. If you’ve caught enough Pokémon, the Reaper Cloth should be there waiting for you.

