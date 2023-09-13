There’s a lot to explore in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s first DLC, The Teal Mask. New Pokémon like the Loyal Three, evolutions like Archadulon, and Paradox Pokémon like Raging Bolt and Iron Crown are ready to be battled and caught.

Filling up the rest of your Pokédex with these new findings is exciting and probably what you will spend most of your time doing in The Teal Mask. But there’s some story for you to play, new TMs and abilities to test, and a new layer of competitive fights to explore with such additions.

Check out all our guides and walkthroughs below to make your adventure a smoother ride in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s part one of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC—or as most players call it, The Teal Mask.

