How to evolve Vulpix into Ninetails in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Vulpix, with its adorable design and rich history, has been a staple in the Pokémon universe since its introduction in Generation I. First appearing in 1996 in Japan and later in 1998 for the rest of the world, Vulpix has consistently charmed players with its fiery cuteness.

But when Pokémon Scarlet and Violet released, both Vulpix and its even cooler evolved form, Ninetails, were notably absent.

Thankfully, that has now changed in The Teal Mask DLC; Vulpix and Ninetails have finally been reintroduced, along with many other returning Pokémon favorites.

How to evolve Vulpix into Ninetails in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Traditionally, Vulpix has always evolved into Ninetails in the same way—by using a Fire Stone. This method hasn’t changed in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Simply use a Fire Stone and boom, Vulpix will evolve into Ninetails, regardless of whatever level it’s currently on.

Now, if you’re wondering where to get a Fire Stone, there are a couple of options. The most straightforward method is to head over to Delibird Presents in Mesagoza. Here, you can purchase a Fire Stone for 3,000 Pokédollars.

However, there’s a small requirement: you need to have collected at least three gym badges for it to be available in their inventory.

If you enjoy the thrill of exploration and want to find a Fire Stone in the wild, East Province Area Three is the place to be. While the appearance of Fire Stones here is random, with a bit of patience, you might just stumble upon one.

Once you have a Fire Stone in your possession, the evolution process is simple:

Ensure Vulpix is part of your active party.

Access your bag through the main menu.

Locate the Fire Stone and use it.

Select Vulpix from the list of Pokémon.

Upon confirmation, Vulpix will evolve into Ninetails.

By following these steps, your Vulpix will turn into Ninetails in no time. It’s a pretty simple process.

About the author