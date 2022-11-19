Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are finally here, and they come with a huge cast of different Pokémon to catch, collect, and add to your team. No matter what your favorite part of collecting Pokémon is, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in the new games.

As you try to get more Pokémon and power up your team, you’ll probably need to evolve your Pokémon. While most Pokémon only need to hit certain levels in order to get to their next evolution, a few need a little extra help evolving.

Stones have been a way to evolve certain Pokémon since the beginning of the series. They’ll often pop up in areas themed after the element of each individual stone, or hidden in particularly hard-to-reach spots.

If you need to find a Fire Stone in order to evolve one of the hotheads in your Pokémon team, check out the guide below for the best places to get Fire Stones in Paldea.

Where can I get a Fire Stone in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The most consistent way to get a Fire Stone in SV is very straightforward: buy one. Mesagoza is a great place to find and buy many things in the game, and the same is true for evolutionary stones. You can buy Fire Stones at Delibird Presents for 3,000 Pokédollars. You can find branches of Delibird Presents in multiple places around Paldea, but the simplest to find are the two located in Mesagoza, just as you enter the city through its southern gate.

Screengrab via Game Freak / Remix by Adam Snavely

Importantly, players will need to earn three gym badges before Fire Stones will become available at Delibird Presents.

Players can also find Fire Stones in the game’s overworld, although the places they can find them aren’t as consistent. Fire Stones are available to pick up as randomly spawning items in East Province Area Three.