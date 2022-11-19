Electric-type Pokémon have always felt like the unofficial fourth Starter type in the Pokémon series. Pikachu is up there with Charizard as the most famous Pokémon of all time. Dragon-type Pokémon are resistant to four types of moves: Fire, Water, Grass, and conspicuously, Electric.

With devastating attacks against Water and Flying types, Electric types are useful Pokémon that can form important parts of final teams. But sometimes if you want the Electric type that you really want in your squad, you’ll need some help evolving them.

Some Pokémon can only evolve with the use of Thunder Stones. Part of the evolutionary stones that have been part of the Pokémon series since its inception, franchise favorites like Jolteon and new Paldean Pokémon such as Bellibolt require the stone used on their pre-evolutionary form in order for a player to get them without finding an already-evolved form in the wild.

So, getting a Thunder Stone is pretty important. But where exactly do you do that in Scarlet and Violet? Check out the guide below for everything you need to know about finding Thunder Stones.

Where can I get a Thunder Stone in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The easiest way to get a Thunder Stone in SV is by buying one. You can buy Thunder Stones at Delibird Presents for 3,000 Pokédollars. There are a few different branches of Delibird Presents in multiple places around Paldea, but the easiest ones to get to are in Mesagoza, where you conveniently travel very early in the game. Look for them in the southern part of the city, as indicated by the red circles on the map below.

Screengrab via Game Freak / Remix by Adam Snavely

You won’t be able to find these stones at Delibird Presents right off the bat, however. You need to beat three gyms in Paldea first before the stores begin to offer the stones to you.

There’s also a few places in the overworld where you can find Thunder Stones if you don’t have the cash to shell out for them. There’s one in the city of Levincia in the part of the city that juts out into the East Paldean Sea. There’s also one atop a turbine in the West Province of Area One. These places might be harder to find or get to, but that’s the trade-off for getting a Thunder Stone for free.