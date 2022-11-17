How to evolve Tadbulb into Bellibolt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players with a knack for training Electric-type Pokémon will love the new Generation IX Pokémon, Tadbulb. The new Pokemon is a charming electric tadpole that packs a punch in battle.

It doesn’t look very imposing. But, it evolves into Bellibolt, a much bigger and heavier (but still adorable) frog that can discharge powerful waves of electricity from its belly button.

There’s a catch, though—that evolution doesn’t happen on its own. It’s one of the few Pokémon that needs a helping hand in the form of an item.

Tadbulb to Bellibolt Pokémon Scarlet and Violet evolution method, explained

Tadbulb won’t evolve into Bellibolt after hitting a certain level like most Pokémon. Instead, after you’ve managed to catch one, you’ll need to use a Thunder Stone to facilitate the process.

That’s easier said than done. Thunder Stones aren’t readily available at the start of the game. You’ll find a few scattered throughout the Paldea region—the earliest of which can be found on top of a windmill in West Provine (Area One).

However, they’re few and far between, unfortunately.

You’ll also be able to purchase them in shops as you progress the story, though, as you could in most older titles. So, it’s not too hard to add Bellibolt to your Pokédex.

It’s one of the few Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet whose evolution is dependent on an item. Don’t let that put you off! The electric frog will be a fantastic addition to your party.