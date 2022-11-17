How to evolve Cetoddle into Cetitan in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has introduced a whole new generation of Pokémon, including Cetoddle—an adorable pudgy little Ice-type Pokémon known as the ‘Terra Whale Pokémon’—to the gaming world in 2022.

According to the Pokédex, it’s “closely related” to Wailmer. But, unlike its relative, it left the ocean and started living on land a “very long time ago.” That’s why it has a pair of legs.

Cetoddle is 3′11″ tall and 99.2 lbs heavy. But don’t be fooled by those metrics. It evolves into something far more burly—Cetitan, who is colossal in size at 14′09″ tall and 1543.2 lbs heavy.

But how does it happen? There’s only one method, and it’s simple.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Cetoddle to Cetitan Pokémon Scarlet and Violet evolution method explained

Unlike most Pokémon that evolve at a certain level after gaining enough experience in battle, Cetoddle can only evolve into Cetitan using an evolution stone—an Ice Stone, to be exact. This can be done at any level.

Like most Pokémon games, Ice Stones can be difficult to come by at first. A few will be scattered around the open world of Paldea. For example, one player has reportedly found one in the Glaseado Mountains.

However, a repeatable method of obtaining them, such as via a shop, will be available in the later stages of the game.

And that’s all there is to it!

If you follow this method, your lovable Cetoddle will turn into one of the most enormous Pokémon in the long-running franchise, and its power will be at your disposal!