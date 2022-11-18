Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players are going crazy over Cetoddle, the adorable Ice-type Pokémon introduced in Generation IX, particularly because it evolves into Cetitan, a fierce and powerful titan (hence the name) that stands at 14′09″ tall and weighs 1543.2 lbs.

Nicknamed the ‘Terra Whale Pokémon,’ it’s a close relative to Wailmer. The species left the ocean and started living on land a long time ago. It grew a pair of legs along the way and has been using them to scamper around the vibrant Paldea region ever since.

So, where do you find one?

How to catch Cetoddle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Cetoddle is pretty easy to find and catch, which is surprising considering how powerful it becomes when it evolves into Cetitan.

It appears in the wild in several locations, including Glaseado Mountain 1, Glaseado Mountain 2, North Province (Area Three), and North Province (Area One), and can be caught via the traditional method of weakening it in battle and throwing one (or several) Poké Balls.

Its level varies from 20 to 41 depending on the location.

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

Based on all those locations, it seems like Cetoddle has used its legs well to populate the Paldea region—much to the delight of those who want to catch it (and in turn, evolve it into Cetitan).

Could it become one of the most popular Pokémon in Generation IX, similar to what happened with Magikarp and Gyrados in Generation I?

We’ll have to wait and see!