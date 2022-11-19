Where to find Ice Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In most Pokémon games, players are eager to capture, level up, and evolve their Pokémon in order to both complete their Pokédex and battle their way to the top of the competitive ladder. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, these tasks are no different, although they may be done in a slightly different order.

In many cases, Evolution Stones can be bought in stores, and in past Pokémon games, they’ve been available when players reach big towns, but Scarlet and Violet is structured a little differently. Players will need to explore Paldea to find each of the Evolution Stones, which can be tricky when there are so many, and the map is so large.

Players will need three Ice Stones if they want to fill out the Pokédex, since only Cetoddle, Crabrawler, and Eevee can use it to evolve. Unless you’re looking for several of the same Ice-type evolutions, three will suffice.

How to find the Ice Stone evolution item in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Ice Stone is in a cold area, just as players might expect it would be, but it’s not as easy as pinpointing a location and going to it. There are no static locations for any of the Evolution Stones, making them a bit harder to find.

Players will need to explore the Glaseado Mountain area in the north of the map. Players will know that they’re in the right spot if they’re in a snowy climate. Ice Stones are found by picking up the item from the sparking spots on the ground, so if players spend a bit of time in that area and start picking up all the glittering spots they see, eventually they’ll come across an Ice Stone.