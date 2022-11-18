Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has graced consoles with an abundance of different Pokémon to catch and collect.

Get your hands on your Pokédex and get searching, as there are so many Pokémon to add to your collection.

You’ll be able to evolve your Pokémon through various stages and to do that, you’ll need certain objects to help you.

There have been stones that assist with evolution for the past few generations. Players can usually find them just by going from town to town and scouring each blade of grass.

Evolving your Pokémon is necessary in some cases. They’ll emerge stronger and more resilient, making your fighting squad all the more deadly in your pursuit to take on the Elite Four.

Where can I find a Water Stone in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

A Water Stone is a tool used to help a Pokémon go through their stages of evolution.

These are incredibly useful in leveling up your squad. You just need to know where to find them.

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

An easy place to find Water Stones is in Mesagoza. You’ll be able to go through the streets and find a store that’ll sell all the different types of Stones required for your evolutions.

As you enter the city, head east and you’ll find a store immediately on the left-hand side of the road. Therein lies your Water Stone.

It will cost you a pretty penny, so if you don’t have the funds to go straight to the store, you’re in luck. There is another place you can search.

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

Another place to look is behind the gym in Cascarrafa. There are Water Stones usually hiding behind that area.

There you have it, hopefully, you’re one step closer to evolving each Pokémon and increasing your collection.