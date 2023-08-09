All returning Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet DLC

There's no shortage of them, that's for sure.

If you’ve been keeping tabs on the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, you probably know that one of the biggest unanswered questions was what Pokémon will be returning in the first part, The Teal Mask, and the second part, The Indigo Disk.

I’ve managed to compile a list based on what we’ve seen in Pokémon Presents and other bits and pieces so far, but it’s not definitive by any means. I’ll add more as the release date draws closer and more details come to light.

All Returning Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Aipom

Ambipom

Arbok

Charjabug

Chimecho

Chingling

Clefable

Clefairy

Cleffa

Conkeldurr

Corphish

Crawdaunt

Cramorant

Dusclops

Dusknoir

Duskull

Ekans

Feebas

Furret

Gliscor

Gligar

Grubbin

Gurdurr

Hoothoot

Mightyena

Milotic

Munchlax

Ninetales

Noctowl

Nuzleaf

Phantump

Piloswine

Politoed

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Poochyena

Seedot

Sentret

Shiftry

Snorlax

Swinub

Timburr

Trevenant

Vulpix

Yanma

Yanmega

Vikavolt

All Returning Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC

Alcremie

Alolan Exeggutor

Alolan Geodude

Alolan Golem

Alolan Graveler

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Sandslash

Bastiodon

Beldum

Bellossom

Blitzle

Chandelure

Cinccino

Cottonee

Cranidos

Dewgong

Dodrio

Doduo

Duraludon

Duosion

Espurr (Male and Female)

Exeggcute

Flygon

Golurk

Golett

Gloom

Hitmonchan

Hitmonlee

Hitmontop

Horsea

Inkay

Kingdra

Lampent

Lapras

Litwick

Magby

Magmar

Magmortar

Malamar

Mandibuzz

Meowstic (Male and Female)

Metagross

Metang

Milcery

Minccino

Oddish

Pikipek

Rampardos

Reuniclus

Rhyperior

Rhydon

Rhyhorn

Seadra

Seel

Shieldon

Skarmory

Solosis

Toucannon

Trapinch

Trumbeak

Tyrogue

Vileplume

Vibrava

Vullaby

Whimsicott

Zebstrika

You can expect to see at least 48 returning Pokémon in The Teal Mask and 78 in The Indigo Disk, bringing the total up to 126 and counting. That’s a pretty good deal if you ask me. I’m looking forward to Ninetales returning the most. The adorable Fire-type Pokémon is a personal fave. I can’t wait to evolve it into Vulpix using a Fire Stone.

Related: How to get Mew and Mewtwo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The DLC will also introduce some entirely new Pokémon, too.

About the author