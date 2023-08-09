All returning Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet DLC

If you’ve been keeping tabs on the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, you probably know that one of the biggest unanswered questions was what Pokémon will be returning in the first part, The Teal Mask, and the second part, The Indigo Disk.
I’ve managed to compile a list based on what we’ve seen in Pokémon Presents and other bits and pieces so far, but it’s not definitive by any means. I’ll add more as the release date draws closer and more details come to light.
All Returning Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC
- Aipom
- Ambipom
- Arbok
- Charjabug
- Chimecho
- Chingling
- Clefable
- Clefairy
- Cleffa
- Conkeldurr
- Corphish
- Crawdaunt
- Cramorant
- Dusclops
- Dusknoir
- Duskull
- Ekans
- Feebas
- Furret
- Gliscor
- Gligar
- Grubbin
- Gurdurr
- Hoothoot
- Mightyena
- Milotic
- Munchlax
- Ninetales
- Noctowl
- Nuzleaf
- Phantump
- Piloswine
- Politoed
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Poliwrath
- Poochyena
- Seedot
- Sentret
- Shiftry
- Snorlax
- Swinub
- Timburr
- Trevenant
- Vulpix
- Yanma
- Yanmega
- Vikavolt
All Returning Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC
- Alcremie
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Alolan Geodude
- Alolan Golem
- Alolan Graveler
- Alolan Sandshrew
- Alolan Sandslash
- Bastiodon
- Beldum
- Bellossom
- Blitzle
- Chandelure
- Cinccino
- Cottonee
- Cranidos
- Dewgong
- Dodrio
- Doduo
- Duraludon
- Duosion
- Espurr (Male and Female)
- Exeggcute
- Flygon
- Golurk
- Golett
- Gloom
- Hitmonchan
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmontop
- Horsea
- Inkay
- Kingdra
- Lampent
- Lapras
- Litwick
- Magby
- Magmar
- Magmortar
- Malamar
- Mandibuzz
- Meowstic (Male and Female)
- Metagross
- Metang
- Milcery
- Minccino
- Oddish
- Pikipek
- Rampardos
- Reuniclus
- Rhyperior
- Rhydon
- Rhyhorn
- Seadra
- Seel
- Shieldon
- Skarmory
- Solosis
- Toucannon
- Trapinch
- Trumbeak
- Tyrogue
- Vileplume
- Vibrava
- Vullaby
- Whimsicott
- Zebstrika
You can expect to see at least 48 returning Pokémon in The Teal Mask and 78 in The Indigo Disk, bringing the total up to 126 and counting. That’s a pretty good deal if you ask me. I’m looking forward to Ninetales returning the most. The adorable Fire-type Pokémon is a personal fave. I can’t wait to evolve it into Vulpix using a Fire Stone.
The DLC will also introduce some entirely new Pokémon, too.