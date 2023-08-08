When does Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC release?

Pokémon operates on a cycle where you can almost guarantee new content is going to release on a yearly basis, whether that be in the form of entirely new games or DLC for existing titles. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet continue that trend with The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC expansion, which is set to release throughout 2023—mostly.

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is split into two distinct parts: Part I The Teal Mask and Part II The Indigo Disk. The former will see you take a field trip to the land of Kitakami and discover the mystery of some local legends, while the latter involves taking some time to visit the mostly underwater Blueberry Academy and participating in its BB League.

This is just the second generation of Pokémon games to feature DLC and follows Sword and Shield’s approach to releasing two parts that take players to distinct areas that are different from the base game’s map. We have seen bits and pieces of what each expansion will have to offer, but the release windows are what most fans are interested in.

What time does Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC launch?

When the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC was first revealed, The Pokémon Company only locked in general time frames of fall 2023 and winter 2023.

That essentially meant that Part I The Teal Mask could launch at any point between September and December, while Part II The Indigo Disk would most likely drop in early 2024—which still counts as winter 2023 based on the Japanese fiscal year. But specific dates were set to be shared during various Pokémon Presents events throughout the year, and we have finally received an update.

When does Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part I The Teal Mask DLC release?

With an initial release window of fall 2023, I’m happy to report that players won’t have to wait until November to get new Scarlet and Violet content.

Part I of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, The Teal Mask, is dropping on Sept. 13. This is an odd time frame for main series Pokémon content, which tends to prefer releasing in January, June, or November in recent years.

In this DLC, players will travel to Kitakami and interact with new trainers and Pokémon. This includes “a trio of Pokémon who protected the land in the past” known as Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti​—along with the intimidating Ogrepon, which could introduce a new element of Terastallization.

When does Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part II The Indigo Disk DLC release?

While the Aug. 8 Pokémon Presents did share a lot of new details about Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part II The Indigo Disk, we still don’t have a release date.

All we currently know is that this part will drop in winter 2023, which could mean anywhere between November 2023 and March 2024 depending on what timelines you are looking at. I think this will be an early 2024 release, potentially in that March time frame so details can be shared on Pokémon Day in February and this DLC can tide everyone over until November 2024, when more new Pokémon content could launch.

For this DLC, you will head to Blueberry Academy as part of an exchange program. The school will feature four new areas housed underwater in a climate dome of sorts, introduce a new Pokémon League run within the school by elite students, and even new ways to upgrade Koraidon or Miraidon.

There will also be new customization options added, such as the ability to change your Poké Ball throwing animations and design a club room. Either way, we should hear more about The Indigo Disk in February at the latest.

How much does Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC cost?

Whether or not Game Freak is going to offer more content than Sword and Shield’s Expansion Pass with the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC is still yet to be determined. We do know that the price is going to increase slightly for this generation’s DLC content, however.

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC costs a total of $34.99, which will get you both Part I The Teal Mask and Part II The Indigo Disk. That is a jump from Sword and Shield’s $29.99 price tag for DLC, so we will have to wait and see if the quality makes it worth paying a bit more this time around.

At least getting the SV DLV early will net you some cool pre-order bonuses heading into the Part I release on Sept. 13.

