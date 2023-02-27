The world of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is expanding in 2023 with two pieces of downloadable content for players to enjoy.

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is broken up into two DLCs coming toward the end of 2023, and it looks like Pokémon fans will have a lot of fun new adventures to take part in, along with some new and returning Pokémon to catch.

The Hidden Treasure of Aero Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask and Part 2: The Indigo Disk will take players to new regions across Paldea and even farther as students study abroad. In The Teal Mask, the student player will go on a school trip and study at a new school called Blueberry Academy as an exchange student in The Indigo Disk.

The DLC package is available to pre-order now, and players can get access to new items in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as soon as they place their orders. The expansion pass can be found on the Nintendo eShop.

Here’s everything you can get when you pre-order the new DLC coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Pre-order bonuses for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Special Hisuian Zoroark

Knows the move Happy Hour

Dark Tera Type

Charismatic Mark

The main pre-order bonus is a special variant of Hisuian Zoroark. It can be acquired to use in Pokémon SV by whoever purchases The Hidden Area of Treasure Zero by Oct. 31, 2023.

In the Pokémon Presents’ fine print, it was revealed that “you may be able to get Hisuian Zoroark in different ways in the future,” meaning that players who don’t pre-order the DLC can still acquire the special Pokémon one day down the line.

Players who pre-order the DLC will receive a code to use in the Mystery Gift feature in-game to acquire the special Pokémon.

New uniform sets

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

There are several new uniform sets also available as a pre-order bonus. They will immediately become available in-game in both Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet when the pre-order is placed. Each game has four new uniform sets to choose from once the pre-purchase is made.

Players who pre-order can access the new uniform sets by pressing the X button and accessing the Downloadable Content menu in-game.

Pre-orders for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero are available now. The Teal Mask is currently slated to release in fall 2023, and The Indigo Disk is scheduled for winter 2023.