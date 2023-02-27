How to get Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In celebration of Pokémon Day 2023, a special Pokémon has arrived in Scarlet and Violet. That’s right, trainers in the Paldea region will be able to add the elusive Hisuian forms for Zorua and Zoroark to their teams beginning today.

During the Feb. 27 Pokémon Presents, fans of the franchise received news about everything coming to the Pokémon world for Pokémon Day 2023. From the highly anticipated Pokémon Sleep to updates for many of the franchise’s smaller titles, The Pokémon Company and Game Freak are celebrating with a ton of new goodies.

Trainers who get in on the celebrations will unlock special in-game rewards for a few different titles, including the latest mainline installments of the series, Scarlet and Violet. This includes a two-part DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, as well as additional rewards for players who pre-order the expansion.

One of the many pre-order rewards includes a Hisuian Zoroark, which has a Dark Tera type, knows the move Happy Hour, and sports the Charismatic mark. This Pokémon cannot be normally caught in the wild, and with Pokémon HOME still unavailable, there’s no other way to obtain this Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet.

Here’s how you can get Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to receive Hisuian Zoroark in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Hisuian Zoroark can be obtained by trainers who pre-order Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC before Oct. 31, 2023. Upon doing so, you’ll receive a serial number on your receipt in the Nintendo eShop. You’ll also be emailed a copy of the code.

You can then use that serial number inside Scarlet and Violet’s Poké Portal. You’ll need to connect to the internet, then head over to the Mystery Gift menu. From there, select the “Get with Code/Password” option and insert the serial number. Follow the next steps on your screen to receive the Hisuian Zoroark.

Screengrab via Nintendo Screengrab via Nintendo Screengrab via Nintendo

How to get Hisuian Zorua in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To get Hisuian Zoroark’s pre-evolution, Hisuian Zorua, you’ll need to breed your newly obtained Zoroark with a Ditto. But be careful—because this is a regional form, there’s a bit of a twist.

If you breed your Hisuian Zoroark with a Ditto normally, you’ll hatch a standard Zorua. If you’re specifically looking for a Hisuian Zorua, you need to ensure the Hisuian Zoroark is holding an Everstone before you breed it with Ditto. From there, breed the Zoroark and the Ditto like you normally would: by setting up a picnic, making a sandwich that boosts your Egg Power, and periodically checking the Picnic Basket for an egg.

Screengrab via Nintendo

Once you’ve got your egg, run around the open world for a bit. After you’ve reached enough steps, you’ll soon welcome your new Hisuian Zorua to the Paldea region.