Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly added to Pokémon Café Remix in Welcome from Paldea event

Popular Nintendo Switch and mobile title Pokémon Café Remix has received a new update called Welcome from Paldea that coincides with Pokémon Day taking place today.

This update provides a host of new additions to the game for the upcoming month which include the addition of the Paldean starters to the game.

That’s right, the new Hospitality Event, Welcome from Paldea, adds in the newest bunch of adorable starters in Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly to the game, allowing players to acquire these elusive Pokémon along with an array of other rewards.

A new Login Bonus is also live at the moment. Through the Login Bonus, players will be able to receive the Greninja (Great Chef) outfit.

New Delivery focuses have also gone live in the game, which is a feature introduced in early 2022 that allows you to send meals out to other Pokémon. Using the Delivery feature is another way through which you can acquire the three starters—Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly—in Pokémon Café Remix.

The first of many returning Five-Star Chef outfits have also made their comeback, so make sure to not miss out on the action through Pokémon Café Remix’s new Welcome from Paldea update.

Previously known as Pokémon Café Mix, the touch-based Nintendo Switch and mobile puzzle game received a revamp along with a new name—Pokémon Café Remix. The game has since seen many updates that keep the title fresh, and the latest Welcome from Paldea update is sure to shake things up with the addition of the Generation IX starters.