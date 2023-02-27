Pokémon Scarlet & Violet gets Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, Legendary Paradox Tera Raid event

It is finally time to journey even further beyond the crater.

After three months of the base game pulling fans in all directions, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s post-launch plans are picking up speed with a full set of DLC on the way called The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. Soon enough, players will be able to travel to new locations in addition to the main journey, starting later this year.

The SV Expansion Pass was revealed as part of Pokémon Day 2023, with The Pokémon Company giving a first look at just where the story of Gen IX will go next—starting with The Teal Mask in Fall 2023. That will be followed by The Indigo Disk in Winter 2023.

Just like with the Sword and Shield DLC, SV will have two distinct pieces of content coming down the pipeline over the next year. These will contain plenty of new additions such as more Pokémon to battle and capture, along with expanded story beats for what many fans think is the best story in the franchise thus far.

Both waves of DLC will feature content teased in the main story of Gen IX, including the Legendary Pokémon that may have influenced Terastallization.

This article is breaking and will be updated with more information.