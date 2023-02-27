Today Pokémon Scarlet and Violet fans around the world got a look at new upcoming DLC for the game, the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part I The Teal Mask and the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part II The Indigo Disk. These adventures will come to the game in two different parts that release at separate times.

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC will take players to a new part of the story in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which will lead to a new area of the game, and will of course bring new Pokémon to the game. Players will be able to use their current save data in order to explore the new areas of the game as downloadable content. The DLC is available now for pre-order ahead of the release date for the content.

When does the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part II The Indigo Disk release?

Following the release of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part I The Teal Mask in fall 2023, the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part II The Indigo Disk will release shortly after in winter 2023. There is no exact date for the release of either of these parts, but fans will likely learn more information as we get closer to the end of the year.

Both parts will come wrapped up in one DLC purchase, so players will get both stories, just at different times. Those who pre-order the new content will get a few goodies for being early to the DLC, such as new outfits, and a special code for Hisuian Zoroark that knows the move Happy Hour.

In order for players to access the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero in the game once they’ve purchased it, they simply need to have started the Treasure Hunt to be able to partake in the new adventure. The Treasure Hunt comes up after about three hours of gameplay, so even newer players will be able to pivot to the new content if they desire.