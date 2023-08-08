Paradox Raikou and Cobalion among new Pokémon arriving in Scarlet and Violet DLC

The main focus of the Aug. 8 Pokémon Presents was showcasing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s upcoming DLC launch. And while the new environments and some Pokémon we saw in previous trailers got the spotlight, Game Freak also snuck in some exciting new additions that will be added to the game soon.

Paradox Raikou is known as Raging Bolt, while the new Cobalion is called Iron Crown. Both retain key features of their present selves but also take on the past and present stylizations that differentiate the Paradox species in Scarlet and Violet respectively.

Raging Bolt looks like some type of giraffe hybrid with Raikou’s normal head and mane attached to an elongated neck with stout proportions, though its mane can curl up around its head to resemble storm clouds. Meanwhile, Iron Crown looks like a thinner version of the usual Cobalion but made out of metal and with some stunning antlers—very similar to the changes Iron Leaves took from the original Virizion design.

With those Paradox ‘mons confirmed in this trailer, and seemingly spawning in some underground location that could be Area Zero, it is likely that a Paradox Entei and Terrakion are on the way in the future, too. It was not confirmed that they will be released alongside The Teal Mask on Sept. 13, however.

There were a few official confirmations shared too, such as Applin getting a third evolution to pair with Appletun and Flapple. Dipplin looks like a candy apple and maintains a look that almost resembles the Gigantimax form both Appletun and Flapple take in a way.

Duraladon is also getting an evolution called Archaludon that turns its body from a building into a bridge, with separated limbs and the ability to extend its body into a full suspension bridge. It also builds up static electricity to fire a beam of energy, making it a hybrid of a bridge and a railgun.

It was even confirmed that the little gem turtle we have been seeing pop up around media like the Pokémon anime is actually the Normal Forme of Terapagos—the large Pokémon with what looks like Pokémon type symbols on its back. That bigger form is called Terapagos Terastal Form and just gives more evidence to the idea it is heavily tied to the entire Terastal phenomena.

There is plenty of speculation around Ogrepon now that it was shown to Terastallize in a unique way and potentially lose its mask in a cutscene, showing that it could have multiple forms as well. Though we won’t have to wait long to find out more with The Teal Mask coming next month.

