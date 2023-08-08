Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask DLC finally gets a release date

It was a long wait, but the latest Pokémon Presents finally handed us the dates for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s upcoming DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero—at least the first part.

The Teal Mask will release on Sept. 13, giving players just over a month to collect themselves and prepare for a new adventure.

In a new trailer shared on Aug. 8, players got another extended look at The Teal Mask, which showed Ogrepon seemingly being Terastallized into a new form of sorts that looked different than Tera Pokémon we have seen before. There are also several actual Pokémon species shown that we only got a glimpse of, including an evolution for Duraladon.

The Indigo Disk portion of the trailer showed more NPC battles in the new BB League with a new Elite Four made up of students and the player character riding Miraidon around four artificially created zones in Blueberry Academy. Players can also use boost rings to gain additional height and speed while gliding through the air, decorate a club room, change their Poké Ball throwing style, and invite special trainers to interact with them.

There was also some additional confirmation that Terapagos is the evolved form of the small, gem turtle we have seen in previous trailers and the new Pokémon anime.

At the very end, the trailer also teased more lore surrounding the discovery and research of Area Zero, which will likely tie into this “treasure” the DLC is hinting at with its name. No additional information was shared about that bit or when The Indigo Disk will release—though it will likely be in early 2024.

This news is breaking and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

