Get free Mew and challenge Mewtwo in new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet raid event

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next Tera Raid event has been announced, and players can get their hands on a free Mew before challenging the Legendary Mewtwo.

During the Aug. 8 Pokémon Presents, it was announced that Mew and Mewtwo will finally be making their Gen 9 debuts through a special Tera Raid event. From now until Sep. 18, players can get a free Mew in Scarlet and Violet through Mystery Gift with the code “GETY0URMEW.” That’s a zero, not the letter oh. Each Mew will come with a different set of moves, Nature, and Tera Type.

A Mystery Gift code to receive a Mew in your game has been revealed! Each Mew has a different Tera Type and statistics! 🔮



🎁 GETY0URMEW 🎁



🕐 Ends: 18 Sep @ 14:59 UTC



🔗 Info: https://t.co/Iv5luoasIX#PokemonScarlet #PokemonViolet pic.twitter.com/hjRELlI2M3 — Victory Road (@VGCVictoryRoad) August 8, 2023

You’ll want to train this Mew up because the video hinted that “something special” will happen when you bring this pink Mythical Pokémon with you to challenge the Mewtwo Tera Raid. Previous leaks suggest Mew will receive a bunch of stat buffs at the start of the battle, giving you a huge advantage in what looks like another tough seven-star Tera Raid.

The Unrivaled Mewtwo Tera Raids will be appearing in Scarlet and Violet from Sep. 1 to 17. This Mewtwo will have the Mightiest Mark like the previous seven-star raid bosses and might just prove to be the most difficult Tera Raid yet.

Serebii Update: The Mewtwo Tera Raid Event has been announced. Runs from September 1st through September 17th with raids to prepare coming up. Details @ https://t.co/NWlAdn5F0o pic.twitter.com/9x48aSv6Ib — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) August 8, 2023

We’ve had Legendary Tera Raids in the past with Walking Wake and Iron Leaves, but those were only five stars, so we should expect this seven-star Mewtwo raid to be on a whole different level.

In preparation for Mewtwo, there will be other Tera Raid events happening. Wave one will take place from Aug. 9 to 17, and wave two will be Aug. 18 to 31, but specific Pokémon for the events were not mentioned.

The Pokémon Presents also dropped an official release date for part one of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, giving us one more thing to look forward to in the near future.

