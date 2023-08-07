Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leak suggests Mewtwo Raids are right around the corner

With the Unrivaled Rillaboom Tera Raids wrapping up in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, each of the transferable Starter Pokémon has had its own seven-star Tera Raid. With that ticked off, fans have begun wondering what the next raid event will be—and Nintendo may have just leaked a Legendary Tera Raid to sate appetites.

CentroLeaks posted a Japanese Nintendo Switch Online advertisement featuring a Mewtwo Tera Raid that hasn’t been announced. This new raid should be announced during the 35-minute Pokémon Presents on Aug. 8, insiders suggested soon after.

If the picture is accurate, the Tera Raid Mewtwo will have the Psychic Tera Type, meaning its Psychic attacks will be even more powerful than they already are. You’ll likely want to bring a Dark-type counter for this one.

One of the Pokémon Presents announcements has been accidentally leaked by a Japanese NSO ad:



Mewtwo Tera Raid for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pic.twitter.com/6X6lCybq0z — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) August 7, 2023

This isn’t the first time the rumored Mewtwo Tera Raids have been leaked either. In June, an image of Mewtwo was leaked with the Mightiest Mark; an exclusive mark for the seven-star Tera Raid bosses like Rillaboom, Greninja, and Charizard.

At the same time, Mew’s Scarlet and Violet debut has also been leaked and tied to Tera Raids. However, based on the leaks, it seems Mew won’t be a raid boss like Mewtwo. Instead, Mew can be brought as a counter for Tera Raids where it’ll receive huge buffs at the beginning of the battle that normal Pokémon don’t get, according to the leaks.

With a huge Pokémon Presents now just days, we’ll see if we do get any more information about Mewtwo, Mew, and future Tera Raids.

