Pokémon Scarlet and Violet update may have leaked a franchise milestone coming for Mew

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet hasn’t received many updates of late, and we only just got our first real glimpse at the first part of the upcoming DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. While we still don’t have a release date for the first of those expansions, a new patch may have leaked some DLC content, including a franchise milestone for the Mythical Pokémon Mew.

After Scarlet and Violet’s version 1.3.2 update, which was centred around adjustments to tournament features, went live, dataminers quickly swam through the backend files to see if anything new was added.

Dataminer mattyoukhana was quick to flag several text adjustments that were pushed with the June patch, mostly detailing Tecnical Machines (TMs) that weren’t listed in the main game before this. The main update, however, was a single line that hints at Mew eventually being featured and even battling in some capacity.

The latest update for Scarlet/Violet has some adjustments to text, and some additions for future DLC content.



BTL_STRID_STD_mew_battle_01: Mew is going to go all out against this formidable opponent!



References to TM172 through TM201 added.



The Illuminate ability was changed.

Mew has been included in a few Pokémon titles since the original titles were released in 1996, but it has always been an event Pokémon or special distribution encounter rather than something players can seek out to battle and catch. The text here doesn’t specify if this will be the first time players can actually battle Mew outside of an event like the one in Pokémon Emerald, but it does at least open the door for that possibility.

BTL_STRID_STD_mew_battle_01: Mew is going to go all out against this formidable opponent!

That structure could mean Mew has a special line of text when it enters battle against you in the game, or it might play out on-screen if the Mythical Pokémon joins you in an NPC-centric Tera Raid during one of the DLC expansion’s stories.

We won’t know how Mew fits in until we get information from Game Freak or see the Psychic-type in action. That isn’t where the Legendary-adjacent leaks end, however.

Riddler Khu, an infamous leaker who shares hints at upcoming content for Pokémon games in the form of riddles, posted an image of Mewtwo alongside the Mightiest Mark from Scarlet and Violet. That mark only appears on Pokémon featured as Raid Bosses that players capture in seven-star Tera Raid events.

Legendary Tera Raid events are a logical next step for the seven-star raids Game Freak is already rolling out every month or so and plays into a similar content strategy for DLC the developers used in Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra expansion.

That text update Matt found also added references for TM172 through TM201, unsurprisingly showing new TMs will be included in the fast-approaching DLC. It also updated text for the Mightiest Mark too, removing the mention of seven-star raids entirely, which adds a bit of extra spice to that Mewtwo hint from Khu.

Nope, but something different.

The ability Illuminate was also changed to remove its out-of-battle effect to attract more wild Pokémon, which is now useless since wild Pokémon appear in the overworld. It now prevents accuracy from being lowered, turning it into a variant of Keen Eye.

Apparently, this update may have added all of this text by accident while working on fixes for the live tournament features. Matt notes that text for moves like Dire Claw and Ceaseless Edge was supposed to be edited to change “misleading descriptions,” but instead DLC content got mixed in somehow and leaked.

So, per the official SV news site, this update was meant to change misleading move descriptions for Dire Claw, Stone Axe, and Ceaseless Edge, just before Regulation D starts.



…they did not update said move descriptions, but instead opted to leak DLC content.



nice

None of this information has been confirmed by Game Freak, Nintendo, or The Pokémon Company and it likely won’t be mentioned at all until the DLC is closer to launch. Until then, take these details lightly and wait for the first expansion, The Teal Mask, to drop this Fall.

