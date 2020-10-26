How to Shiny Hunt in Dynamax Adventures in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra expansion

There are a few things you should be thinking about every time you enter the Max Lair.

Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra expansion has added a lot of new content for players to enjoy, including a brand new way to experience Max Raid Battles with the Dynamax Adventures mode.

This new way to raid features tons of rare Pokémon that might be hard to obtain otherwise, including Legendary Pokémon, staters from multiple regions, and Pokémon capable of Gigantamaxing. And the best part is, all of them can be Shiny.

None of the Pokémon featured inside the Max Lair where Dynamax Adventures are held have a Shiny lock, outside of a Poipole that you are gifted once you complete the story. That fact along with the discovery of improved Shiny odds in those raids has Shiny hunters around the world flocking into the tunnels.

Dynamax Adventures makes it easy to Shiny hunt too, giving you the option to capture multiple Pokémon, a total of four per run, and check them all at the end to see if any of them are actually Shiny. This includes all of the Legendary Pokémon that you can catch at the very end of each adventure.

Here are the basic steps you should take when trying to find Shiny Pokémon while playing Dynamax Adventures.

Capture any Pokémon you want while clearing the four battles

You won’t be forced to keep anything you catch, so it doesn’t hurt and only increases your chances of actually nabbing a Shiny, even if it isn’t the one you really wanted.

At the end of a run, you will be asked to select one of the Pokémon you captured to take with you, meaning you can at maximum take a single Pokémon as a prize. You can browse through the captures and see which ones are Shiny before making a decision, and you can also decline to take any of them if you are only looking for a Shiny.

You still get Dynite Ore as a bonus too, and even if you fail to clear the final boss, you can still check and keep one of the other Pokémon you captured before being swept out of the den.

Always decline to take a Legendary Pokémon if it isn’t Shiny

If you are trying to capture a Shiny variant of every Legendary Pokémon available in the Max Lair, this is the most important step you need to follow.

If you choose to take a Legendary Pokémon with you after capturing it and clearing the adventure, you will be unable to capture that same Pokémon again, even if you run into it on another adventure. This means you need to make sure it is a Shiny on the review screen before taking it, otherwise, you won’t be able to get a Shiny version of it.

If you didn’t capture any other Pokémon you will need to decline to take a Pokémon out at all and just take the Dynite. This will allow you to encounter that Pokémon again in a later adventure with no drawbacks.

Don’t reset your game during a Dynamax Adventure

Some players not used to Shiny Hunting in Max Raid Battles might not know this yet, but soft-resetting your game won’t help you get a Shiny, at least during a Dynamax Adventure.

Why is that the case? Because every time you enter the Max Lair, the encounter paths are randomized unless you have marked a path to a Pokémon you just lost to or purchased the information from Peonia.

Soft-resetting does not guarantee you a path to the Pokémon you want and it actually can come back to bite you since resetting or disconnecting enough times will force you to pay a Dyonite penalty in order to get back into a run.

That means it is better to just finish out a run, choose not to take a Pokémon if you caught it and want a Shiny version, and jump back in for a clean adventure from the start.