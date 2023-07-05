Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mod showcases huge Mew buffs for future Legendary Tera Raid

Various leaks and rumors for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s upcoming DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, have popped up but failed to show any groundbreaking info. That is, until one intrepid dataminer managed to patch together strings of data and run what looks like Mew-related DLC content tests in a Tera Raid today.

Last week, text was discovered in a small update to Scarlet and Violet that featured a reference to new TMs and Mew in the DLC. No specifics were shown since it was only backend data, but one element had fans speculating Mew would be an NPC ally.

The line “Mew is going to go all out against this formidable opponent!” was featured, which pointed to Mew being part of a Tera Raid or having special text when players encounter it. Based on a new modded test from dataminer Anubis, it looks like the former is true: Mew will likely be facing Mewtwo in a Legendary seven-star Tera Raid event.

SV version 1.3.2 added a new, interesting message: "Mew is going to go all out against this formidable opponent!"



This is used when a Mew enters a 7-Star Mewtwo raid! Mew gets a 50% HP boost and 20% stat boost to all 5 other stats. pic.twitter.com/o5DONF2sO1 — Anubis (@Sibuna_Switch) July 4, 2023

Anubis was able to mod SV to the stage where Mewtwo appeared instead of Chesnaught in an Unrivaled Tera Raid and brought their Mew to the battle. Once all of the trainer-side Pokémon were sent out, the special text for Mew challenging a formidable opponent did pop up, giving a large boost to the Mythical Pokémon.

According to Anubis, all of Mew’s stats were buffed by 20 percent, with HP getting a 50 percent increase, and the boosts were not cleared when the raid boss cleared used its ability and stat resetting power.

Here are the specifics:

Original Mew stats: 404 HP, 212 Atk, 237 Def, 328 SpA, 236 SpD, 236 Spe

With Tera Boost: 606 HP, 254 Atk, 284 Def, 393 SpA, 283 SpD, 283 Spe

Another dataminer, Matt, also noted every Mew appearing in a raid like this gets those boosts.

All Mew that participate are eligible for the stat bonuses, so if they don't implement a cap on how many Mew can enter the raid, it will be a solid choice against Mewtwo! pic.twitter.com/skzn18XAj4 — Matt (@mattyoukhana_) July 4, 2023

While running tests, Anubis found clearing the raid gave the Mew they used the Mightiest Mark—a special designation only given to Pokémon captured during seven-star raids. No other Pokémon tested received the mark after finishing the battle.

This may mean Mewtwo won’t be catchable in when it eventually appears in raids and part of the reward will be Mew getting a small prize.

There's one more thing I didn't notice originally when I posted about the Mew power-up interaction with the future 7-Star Mewtwo raids…



The Mew I used versus the Mewtwo had the Mightiest Mark afterwards! pic.twitter.com/A2THlyCCNT — Anubis (@Sibuna_Switch) July 5, 2023

Anubis also confirmed this only works with a Mewtwo in seven-star raids, which lends some credibility to another leaker hinting that Mewtwo will appear in a special Tera Raid event at some point. It is unclear if it will be tied to the DLC or a regular Unrivaled appearance like the upcoming Delphox Tera Raid event.

