Delphox ends Tera Raid drought with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet debut

It has been almost two months since the last seven-star Tera Raid event was announced for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, with the last set facing delays due to several game-crashing bugs. Now that things are finally back on track, The Pokémon Company is bringing Delphox into the game with a mystical new raid run.

Starting with its debut appearance on July 7, Delphox will be featured in seven-start Tera Raid battles. Fittingly, it will appear with a Fairy Tera Type, potentially referencing the Kalos region it calls home where Fairy-types were first discovered.

Delphox is a powerful Fire/Psychic-type Pokémon known for its powerful Special Attack stat and mystical nature. Its Pokédex entry notes it can generate a fiery vortex of 5,400 degrees Fahrenheit, though that might be best exhibited in its Pokémon UNITE moveset.

This will be the first, new seven-star Tera Raid event to run since May when another Kalos starter, Chesnaught, made its first appearance. A bug where players would receive a reward listed as “None” during raids with Great Tusk and Iron Treads that were going at the same time led to TPC pulling both events down for maintenance.

That suspension lasted almost a full month, but things are running smoothly now so Delphox can make its flashy debut.

With this inclusion, Delphox rounds out the Gen VI starters, which are now all available in Scarlet and Violet thanks to their own Tera Raid events. If you didn’t catch them, re-runs events might be held in the future, but you can also trade with friends or transfer your own Kalos Pokémon from Pokémon HOME.

