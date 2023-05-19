2 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid events abruptly canceled

This week, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players were excited for two special Tera Raid events—the seven-star Unrivaled Chesnaught raid and the five-star raids featuring Great Tusk and Iron Treads. Both events were canceled, however, shortly after they began on May 18.

We have identified an issue that could result in an error after facing 5 star Great Tusk and Iron Treads raids in #PokemonScarletViolet. These Raid battles will be suspended, including Chesnaught with the Mightiest Mark. https://t.co/CqJ4jBqJKg — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) May 19, 2023

The abrupt cancellations came after players reported an issue that would cause their game to crash along with a reward item listed as “None” after clearing the Great Tusk and Iron Treads raids. As the Unrivaled Chesnaught raids were happening concurrently with the affected raids, that event was also suspended until further notice.

These kinds of issues aren’t new to Scarlet and Violet, unfortunately. Back when Walking Wake and Iron Leaves were officially released into the games, their first Tera Raid event was spoiled by a bug that prevented some players from catching the two Legendary Pokémon. The bug has since been fixed, and players were given another opportunity to catch them earlier this month.

Based on how the issue was handled with Walking Wake and Iron Leaves, we should expect a rerun of the raids for Unrivaled Chesnaught, Great Tusk, and Iron Treads sometime in the future. Without an exact date, we’ll just have to wait until the next opportunity is announced.

This isn’t the only frustrating problem Scarlet and Violet players have run into in these past few days. Earlier this week, three-time VGC World Champion Ray Rizzo had officially secured his invite to Worlds before having that same invitation stripped away from him a day later. Today, fans also learned the highly anticipated Pokémon HOME update still doesn’t have a release date after one was previously announced by mistake.

The endless stream of issues has left fans understandably frustrated and disappointed, but it’s up to The Pokémon Company to make things right and prevent these issues from happening in the first place.

