Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s latest raid event is suffering from major crashing issues

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s latest Tera Raid Battle Event featuring Great Tusk and Iron Treads appears to be causing crashes, according to player reports on May 18. It’s believed to be a result of the game trying to get the TM Material for Paradox Pokémon, which doesn’t exist.

The same issue happened once before during the Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Tera Raid Battle Event on Feb. 28, but this time, it actually shows the item appearing as ‘None’ in the rewards list before crashing. Joe Merrick, the webmaster of the popular Serebii website, believes it’s bad enough to warrant an imminent fix.

Oh dear it gets a bit worse



It's trying to get the TM Material for the Paradoxes, which doesn't exist…however unlike when it tried that for Walking Wake/Iron Leaves, it seems to actually display here and then apparently crash



Definitely a fix incominghttps://t.co/ed4coTo2PD — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) May 19, 2023

Players are furious that major issues like this are still cropping up in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. They were bad enough at launch, but it’s even more “embarrassing” to have them six months after its release. Some can’t help but wonder whether the devs play test things at all.

Since there’s always a risk of crashes corrupting saved data, which some players experienced when connecting Pokémon Go to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in March, there’s a bit of hesitance to participate in the event. Catching Great Tusk and Iron Treads is appealing, but the thought of losing one’s progress isn’t worth the risk according to some.

Nintendo and Game Freak will likely fix the issue in the next minor update. If their track record is anything to go by, though, it could take weeks. The last time an issue like this happened, it took developers a little over a month to repair.

Depending on how many players have been affected, specifically in terms of being unable to catch Great Tusk and Iron Treads as a result of this issue, there might even be a rerun event down the road. But while that would be all well and good, players don’t want or expect crashes like this to be happening in premium titles at all.

