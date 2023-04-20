Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next patch fixes one of the game’s biggest bugs

At least one of the biggest paradoxes is no longer an issue.

The next major Pokémon Scarlet and Violet patch is live, and with it comes fixes for at least one of the game’s most notorious bugs that has been impacting Tera Raids.

When Game Freak released Iron Leaves and Walking Wake on Pokémon Day as a special Tera Raid event, fans were quick to battle and catch the new Paradox Pokémon. However, specific players who had yet to update their game to the newest version could still participate—and would later regret doing so.

Those players who were still using the older versions of SV could catch the new Pokémon but would end up with a Bad Egg in their inventory. This soft-locked them from ever catching the Paradox Pokémon because it still counted as their one catch for the raid event and those Eggs can’t be removed.

Related: Pokémon Company responds to claims printing staff are stealing cards

In Scarlet and Violet Ver. 1.3.0, anyone who caught a Bad Egg will now be able to catch Walking Wake and Iron Leaves. Additionally, the Tera Raid is running again as part of this update in order to make things right for impacted players.

That is the biggest part of this patch, but another issue that caused SV to crash when players tried to pair it to their Pokémon Go account has also been resolved. This could mean the bug that caused a number of players to have their save files wiped from their Nintendo Switch is also fixed—though we already knew Nintendo was working with affected players to get their saves back.

As for anyone looking for potential performance adjustments, there isn’t much here. The rest of the patch is focused on fixing smaller bugs like one that involves Zoroark’s Illusion ability not working properly with mechanics when Terastallized.

Read the full Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Ver. 1.3.0 patch notes here.