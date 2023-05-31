Pokémon HOME has opened the floodgates to rare Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

Now that Pokémon HOME can officially connect to Scarlet and Violet, we’ll be seeing plenty of new Pokémon running around the Paldea region. Not every Pokémon species made the cut, but the new additions include Starters, Legendaries, Mythicals, and regional forms.
The newly added Starters include:
- Charmander evolutionary line
- Hisui Starters
- Kalos Starters
- Galar Starters
Many of these Pokémon were previously introduced through special seven-star Tera Raid events, but a few like Rillaboom and Delphox are making their Gen IX debuts. Unfortunately, some of the other regions did not get as much representation.
The Legendaries include:
- Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres
- Mewtwo
- Kyogre, Groudon, Rayquaza
- Mesprit, Azelf, Uxie
- Dialga, Palkia, Giratina
- Heatran, Cresselia
- Thundurus, Tornadus, Landorus, Enamorus
- Zacian, Zamazenta, Eternatus
- Kubfu, Urshifu
- Regieleki, Regidrago
- Glastrier, Spectrier, Calyrex
The Mythicals include:
- Mew
- Arceus
- Meloetta
- Diancie
- Hoopa
- Volcanion
- Magearna
- Zarude
Perhaps the most exciting additions are the Hisuian Pokémon that were previously only available in Legends: Arceus. Some are new forms, while others are new evolutions. The Hisuian Pokémon include:
- Growlithe, Arcanine
- Voltorb, Electrode
- Typhlosion, Samurott, Decidueye
- Qwilfish, Overqwil
- Wyrdeer
- Kleavor
- Lilligant
- Ursaluna
- Basculin, Basculegion
- Sneasel, Sneasler
- Braviary
- Zorua, Zoroark
- Avalugg
- Sliggoo, Goodra
In addition to the highly anticipated Hisuian Pokémon, there are also a handful of Alolan and Galarian forms thrown into the mix. A bunch of adorable Pikachu with Ash hats will be transferable, too.
As previously mentioned, certain Pokémon will not be transferable to Scarlet and Violet for the time being. According to Centro Leaks, several Pokémon with Gigantamax (Pikachu, Meowth, and Eevee) won’t be joining the party in Paldea.
Still, all these new Pokémon will definitely add some more fun to Scarlet and Violet in the long run, and some might even bring new moves to share too.