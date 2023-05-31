Pokémon HOME has opened the floodgates to rare Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

Now that Pokémon HOME can officially connect to Scarlet and Violet, we’ll be seeing plenty of new Pokémon running around the Paldea region. Not every Pokémon species made the cut, but the new additions include Starters, Legendaries, Mythicals, and regional forms.

The newly added Starters include:

Charmander evolutionary line

Hisui Starters

Kalos Starters

Galar Starters

Many of these Pokémon were previously introduced through special seven-star Tera Raid events, but a few like Rillaboom and Delphox are making their Gen IX debuts. Unfortunately, some of the other regions did not get as much representation.

Image via MunchingOrange

The Legendaries include:

Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres

Mewtwo

Kyogre, Groudon, Rayquaza

Mesprit, Azelf, Uxie

Dialga, Palkia, Giratina

Heatran, Cresselia

Thundurus, Tornadus, Landorus, Enamorus

Zacian, Zamazenta, Eternatus

Kubfu, Urshifu

Regieleki, Regidrago

Glastrier, Spectrier, Calyrex

The Mythicals include:

Mew

Arceus

Meloetta

Diancie

Hoopa

Volcanion

Magearna

Zarude

Perhaps the most exciting additions are the Hisuian Pokémon that were previously only available in Legends: Arceus. Some are new forms, while others are new evolutions. The Hisuian Pokémon include:

Growlithe, Arcanine

Voltorb, Electrode

Typhlosion, Samurott, Decidueye

Qwilfish, Overqwil

Wyrdeer

Kleavor

Lilligant

Ursaluna

Basculin, Basculegion

Sneasel, Sneasler

Braviary

Zorua, Zoroark

Avalugg

Sliggoo, Goodra

In addition to the highly anticipated Hisuian Pokémon, there are also a handful of Alolan and Galarian forms thrown into the mix. A bunch of adorable Pikachu with Ash hats will be transferable, too.

As previously mentioned, certain Pokémon will not be transferable to Scarlet and Violet for the time being. According to Centro Leaks, several Pokémon with Gigantamax (Pikachu, Meowth, and Eevee) won’t be joining the party in Paldea.

Still, all these new Pokémon will definitely add some more fun to Scarlet and Violet in the long run, and some might even bring new moves to share too.

