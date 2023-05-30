Pokémon HOME’s Scarlet and Violet update is finally here, with a few odd twists

After months of waiting and a weird delay along the way, Pokémon HOME is now compatible with Scarlet and Violet. This means fans will be able to transfer Pokémon from older games to either of the Gen IX titles. With this May 30 update, however, came a few interesting bits of data.

Perhaps the biggest tease is a potential new form for Spidops, one of the new Bug types introduced in Scarlet and Violet. Along with that data, there were peculiar Eggs connected to the spider Pokémon, Tandemaus, Maushold, Koraidon, and Miraidon.

HOME Ver. 3.0.0 also contains several Pokémon renders that are just Eggs with text, which belong to the following:

• Another form of Spidops

• Tandemaus and Maushold if they were not gender unknown

• All of the ride forms of Koraidon/Miraidon



What the fuck, Game Freak/ILCA? pic.twitter.com/lDhNaHxTA8 — Matt (@mattyoukhana_) May 30, 2023

Other new content found in the data included cute stickers, wallpapers, and Pokédex information for Iron Leaves and Walking Wake related to the upcoming DLC.

Aside from the new stuff, many players are looking forward to transferring their beloved Shinies, Legendaries, and other favorite ‘mons from previous games to the Paldea region. This will of course also include Hisuian Pokémon from Legends: Arceus and Galarian Pokémon from Sword and Shield.

With these returning faces joining the native Pokémon of Paldea, competitive players also have new VGC formats to anticipate moving forward. Landorus, for example, has a huge reputation in VGC history and is expected to shake up the Scarlet and Violet meta once it becomes legal.

And while the fan response to Pokémon HOME’s big update has been mostly positive, some players worry about possible glitches that could delete their data.

Knowing Ilca there will probably be a glitch where it deletes all ur pokemon — Rctheking (@JustmeRclol) May 30, 2023

Although that’s unlikely to happen, the concerns are valid, considering all of the bugs and performance issues we’ve seen with Scarlet and Violet so far. We’re just hoping Pokémon HOME will steer clear of any problems so we can reunite with all of our favorite Pokémon in peace.

