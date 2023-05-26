Pokémon HOME’s Scarlet and Violet update gets new release date after sudden delay

Pokémon HOME’s highly-anticipated Scarlet and Violet update, which will finally allow players to transfer Pokémon to the Gen IX titles, has been given a new release date. It will now release on May 30 after some preparatory maintenance.

Fans initially thought it was going to release on Tuesday, May 23 because The Pokémon Company said so in an official announcement on its English social media channels. It turns out, however, this was a mistake, and fans weren’t happy about it. They feared it could have been because the new feature was unfinished.

Fortunately, that isn’t the case. The maintenance window and subsequent update are ready to go, and the date has already been locked in—much to the delight of fans worldwide. The excitement might have waned a bit due to the delays, but it’s back in full flight.

There are a handful of fans who wonder whether it could be another false alarm given all of the miscommunication of late, but there’s nothing to suggest that will be the case.

While compatibility with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the highlight of the upcoming Pokémon HOME update, it also includes a number of additional features, including Mystery Gifts Move Relearner, and more.

It’s been a bit of a messy launch, but all will be forgotten once fans are able to bring long-lost companion Pokémon of the past to the new titles, allowing them to team up once again, and vice versa.

The important thing to note is Pokémon can only be moved to games they appear in. Doliv, for example, cannot be moved to any of the other Pokémon titles on Nintendo Switch because it doesn’t appear in them. A classic like Pikachu, however, can be moved without issue. The Tera Type will be determined by its original type or types.

