The best Dynamax Zapdos moveset in Pokémon Go

When it comes to taking on Dynamax Zapdos in Pokémon Go, defeating it is a challenge, and then adding it to your future teams is the next step. It’s important to determine the best attacks and moveset to teach it to get the most out of this Legendary Pokémon.

If you already have a perfect Zapdos in your Pokémon collection, that’s good, but having a Dynamax Zapdos is also important. It’s a powerful Flying and Electric-type Pokémon that you can use in Max Out raids, so you can’t use your older Zapdos for these battles. For those who plan to take out more challenging five-star and Gigantamax raids, having as many Pokémon as possible in your roster is important. Here’s a full breakdown of the best moveset you can teach Dynamax Zapdos in Pokémon Go.

Dynamax Zapdos’ best moveset in Pokémon Go

Challenge Dynamax Zapdos, and add it to your roster. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

When it comes to giving the best moveset to Dynamax Zapdos, there’s a strict series of attacks you want to teach it in Pokémon Go. As an Electric and Flying-type Pokémon, the best moveset it can learn is the fast move Thunder Shock and the charged moves Drill Peck and Thunderbolt. You can swap between these Flying and Electric-type moves to do the most damage to opponents, although Thunder Shock is a special attack, which means you might have to use an Elite Fast TM to unlock it.

Attack Name Attack Type Damage Type Damage Energy Thunder Shock Fast Move Electric-type 4 7 Drill Peck Charged Move Flying-type 70 33 Thunderbolt Charged Move Electric-type 80 50

You only have two options when teaching Dynamax Zapdos its fast moves: Charge Beam or Thunder Shock. Thunder Shock is the better choice because it deals more damage in the long run and provides the same amount of energy as Charge Beam. Thunder Shock can do four damage and provides seven energy in half a second, while Charge Beam does seven damage and gives 14 energy in one second. The two are incredibly close together, but Thunder Shock barely surges ahead of Charge Beam. The downside is the requirement to get an Elite Fast TM in Pokémon Go.

For the charged moves, Dynamax Zapdos has a few more options available. Still, the best choices regarding damage and attack versatility are the charged moves Drill Peck and Thunderbolt. You have Drill Peck that does 70 damage and only needs 33 energy, which means you can use it fairly often. The same goes to Thunderbolt, which does 80 damage and only needs 50 energy. Between the two, Thunderbolt doesn’t do as much damage compared to the amount of energy you need to utilize it as Drill Peck does, but it’s a solid Electric-type move that you’ll want to use against other Flying and Water-types.

Your option choices are Ancient Power, Thunder, and Zap Cannon. You can compare Ancient Power and Drill Peck to each other, which both do 70 damage and cost 33 energy. Drill Peck has a leg up on Ancient Power as a Flying-type attack, whereas Ancient Power is a Rock-type. Thunder and Zap Cannon are two powerful electric-type attacks that require 100 energy. This is half the amount you need for Thunderbolt, which does close to the same damage. This makes Thunderbolt the best option for these Electric-type choices.

Is Dynamax Zapdos good in Pokémon Go?

When it comes to using Dynamax Zapdos in Pokémon Go, it’s a decent choice. The standard Zapdos is an excellent choice in the Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues, making it a good option in every category. If you already have a standard Zapdos you regularly use in the Great League, making the Dynamax Zapdos your Master League choice is a good idea, especially because this is the only one that can compete in Max Out battles.

A handful of Electric-type Pokémon can Dynamax, but adding Zapdos to that line-up is excellent. It’s primarily a glass cannon in most scenarios in Pokémon Go, which means you’ll want to add other defensive Pokémon to your line-up alongside it when facing off against more powerful five-star Max Out raids.

