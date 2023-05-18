Pokemon HOME is finally coming to Scarlet and Violet—with a ton of added bonuses

The wait is finally over. With Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next major update, Gen IX games will be compatible with Pokémon HOME. This will also include some new features for the HOME app and bonuses for any player who connects their games.

SV’s 3.0 update will launch on May 23, allowing players to link the newest Pokémon games to HOME and freely transfer their Pokémon to the app on Nintendo Switch or mobile devices. In addition, this will let players bring Pokémon from HOME into their copy of Scarlet or Violet for the first time, as long as the Pokémon is available in those games.

This will also be the first time players can transfer Gimmighoul (Roaming Form) to SV from Pokémon Go—though there is still no transfer option to put Pokémon from HOME into Go.

The transfer changes don’t stop there, though. This update will allow for Pokémon to be moved freely between any game on Switch as long as they appear in that game, except for the Let’s Go! titles. This is the first time cross-gen transfers like this have been available since Gen II more than 20 years ago.

Another new addition to HOME is a Move Reminder function of sorts on the Switch version. It appears this will allow a Pokémon to learn moves from a list for any title it has been featured in on the console, though it is unclear if this means players can freely teach Pokémon moves from the pool of options.

This move update does not seem to be addressing the main concern for collectors, however, as it continues to restrict elements of the process by making it impossible to use Pokémon from previous games that have certain moves without getting rid of them, including event ‘mons. It gets confusing to see, but we will have to wait for confirmation.

Pokemon HOME was SO close to getting this right that its actually infuriating



Here are a few of the other changes coming to HOME once the SV update goes live:

Pokémon transferred to SV will receive a Tera Type based on their original typings.

Home Points can be exchanged for League Points in SV.

More game-specific details are available when viewing a Pokémon’s summary page, including info from Pokémon Bank if applicable.

More challenges and stickers to collect.

As a bonus for linking your copy of Scarlet or Violet, players will get a Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly with Hidden Abilities as Mystery Gifts directly placed into their mobile version of HOME.

