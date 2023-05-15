Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next Tera Raid event is dumping version-exclusive labels

The next Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid event is on its way and this one benefits players who only own one version.

From May 19 until May 21, two Paradox Pokémon will be taking over five-star Tera Raids around Paldea—Donphan’s relatives, Great Tusk and Iron Treads. Great Tusk is set to be featured in Scarlet Tera Raids, while Iron Treads will be rolling into Violet Tera Raids.

The good news though is you’ll be able to catch both, regardless of which version you own.

This might not seem like a big deal for players who own both versions of the 2022 title or those who’ve already completed the Pokédex, but it still marks the very first opportunity to catch the Scarlet-exclusive Great Tusk in Violet and the Violet-exclusive Iron Treads in Scarlet.

Players will have to work together to gain access to both Great Tusk and Iron Treads, though. Scarlet players need to join Iron Treads raids hosted by Violet players, while Violet players need to join Great Tusk raids hosted by Scarlet players. This can be done by searching online for raids in the Poké Portal or by entering a code given out by a fellow player. Be sure to bring strong counters so you don’t hold your team back.

Aside from Tera Raid events like this, all Paradox Pokémon are version-exclusives, making them harder to obtain if you don’t own both.

Take advantage of these events while they last to add Great Tusk and Iron Treads—two of the best Ground types—to your Pokédex if you haven’t done so already.

