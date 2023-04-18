Best 10 Pokémon and builds to use in Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids

Not all Pokémon are cut from the same cloth. Every trainer knows some are better than others at certain things, whether it’s single battles, double battles, competitive battles, inflicting statuses, and more.

The same can be said when it comes to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids. The Pokémon encountered in them are extremely powerful, especially when they’re Five-Star, Six-Star, or Seven-Star Tera Raids. These monsters are souped up in just about every way, requiring a team of four players to take on. It also has to be done within a specific time limit that reduces each time a Pokémon faints.

Like everything in Pokémon, the best ones for the job depend on various things, including type and the all-new Tera-type mechanic. There are some clear-cut favorites for general use that have proven to be effective time and time again, especially when paired with certain builds incorporating abilities, effort values, held items, moves, nature, and Tera-type.

If you’re looking for a surefire way to steamroll through most Tera Raids, including some of the most difficult ones, look no further than these 10 imposing Pokémon and their respective builds.

Annihilape

Ability EVs Held Item Moves Nature Tera Type Defiant 252 HP

252 Attack

4 Defense Life Orb Rage Fist

Drain Punch

Bulk Up

Screech Adamant Ghost

Annihilape is an excellent choice for most Tera Raids. Use the build above to get the most out of the burly Fighting and Ghost-type Pokémon. Start the battle with Bulk Up to increase Attack. Then use Rage Fist over and over again, as the damage it deals increases each time. You can also use Close Combat as an alternative. When in need of a top-up, use Drain Punch to heal. Screech also helps against Pokémon with a lot of defense.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Azumarill

Ability EVs Held Item Moves Nature Tera Type Huge Power 252 Attack

252 HP

4 Defense Sitrus Berry Belly Drum

Play Rough

Liquidation

Helping Hand Adamant Fairy

Azumarill has been a staple pick among trainers from the very beginning. The build above works well in most Tera Raids. Start off using Belly Drum to max out Attack, then spam Play Rough or Liquidation depending on what’s more effective against the Pokémon you’re facing. Helping Hand also increases the damage output of allies, giving them an extra kick.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Gholdengo

Ability EVs Held Item Moves Nature Tera Type Good as Gold 252 HP

252 Special Attack

4 Defense Wise Glasses Nasty Plot

Shadow Ball

Make It Rain Thunderbolt Modest Steel

Gholdengo might look like a slacker, but don’t judge a book by its cover. This Steel and Ghost-type Pokémon packs a punch. Start off with Nasty Plot to boost Special Attack, then use either Shadow Ball, Thunderbolt, or Make it Rain to wear the raid boss down. Make it Rain will deal double damage when Terastallized, so that’ll be the main tool from then on.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Iron Hands

Ability EVs Held Item Moves Nature Tera Type Quark Drive 252 Attack

172 Speed

76 HP Booster Energy Belly Drum

Close Combat

Thunder Punch

Drain Punch Adamant Fighting

Like Azumarill, Iron Hands has been wreaking havoc in Tera Raids from the get-go. This mighty Paradox Pokémon works in a similar way, too. First, you’ll want to use Belly Drum to max out its Attack, then use Close Combat and Thunder Punch depending on what’s more effective, switching to Drain Punch when in need of a heal. It’s a simple but devastating formula.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Flutter Mane

Ability EVs Held Item Moves Nature Tera Type Protosynthesis 252 HP

252 Special Attack

4 Special Defense Booster Energy Moonblast

Shadow Ball

Mystical Fire

Fake Tears Modest Fairy

Flutter Mane is yet another Paradox Pokémon that has proven to be effective in Tera Raids. Despite its docile look, this Ghost and Fairy-type Pokémon deals an absurd amount of Special Attack damage, especially when Terastallized. Moonblast will be the go-to move, but Shadow Ball and Mystical Fire can come in clutch against certain types, while Fake Tears can be used sparingly to deal even more damage.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Koraidon

Ability EVs Held Item Moves Nature Tera Type Orichalcum Pulse 252 HP

252 Attack

4 Defense Black Belt Collision Course

Drain Punch

Screech

Fire Fang Adamant Fighting

The Legendary Paradox Pokémon from Scarlet is the perfect companion to take into a Tera Raid. It’s incredibly powerful and durable, and the build above plays into that strength. Start the battle with Screech to lower the raid boss’s defense, use Collision Course and Fire Fang as your main damage-dealing moves, and switch to Drain Punch when in need of a heal.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Miraidon

Ability EVs Held Item Moves Nature Tera Type Hadron Engine 252 HP

252 Special Attack

4 Defense Weakness Policy Electro Drift

Metal Sound

Charge

Parabolic Charge Modest Electric

The Legendary Paradox Pokémon from Violet is also an excellent choice for Tera Raids. This build will help you get the most out of its Electric attacks, making it particularly good against Water and Flying-type Pokémon. Use Charge on the first turn to increase the power of Electro Drift, then follow up with Electro Drift. Parabolic Charge is a good alternative when needing to top-up your HP.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Perrserker

Ability EVs Held Item Moves Nature Tera Type Steely Spirit 252 HP

252 Attack

4 Defense Metal Coat Iron Head

Screech

Taunt

Helping Hand Adamant Steel

A Perrserker with Steely Spirit deals 50 percent more damage when using Steel-type moves, making it an absolute machine in Tera Raids, especially against the right match-ups. Start with Taunt, then use Iron Head repeatedly to maximize your damage output. Screech and Helping Hand can also come in clutch to help your allies finish the job.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Slowbro

Ability EVs Held Item Moves Nature Tera Type Oblivious 252 HP

252 Special Attack

4 Defense Leftovers Iron Defense

Nasty Plot

Stored Power

Psychic Terrain Modest Psychic

Slowbro isn’t the first name that springs to mind when thinking about tearing up Tera Raids, but the Gen I Pokémon is an absolute beast when paired with this build. The premise is simple: use Iron Defense three times to make Slowbro an immovable object, then Nasty Plot three times to max out its Special Attack. After that, spam Psychic Terrain to increase the damage of Stored Power, then use Stored Power to dish out a lethal blow.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Umbreon

Ability EVs Held Item Moves Nature Tera Type Synchronize 252 HP

252 Special Defense

4 Defense Leftovers Screech

Helping Hand

Yawn

Fake Tears Calm Ghost

Unlike the other Pokémon on this list who are all about dealing or absorbing tons of damage, Umbreon shines as a support in Tera Raids. Start off with Screech to drastically lower the raid boss’ defense, then use Helping Hand to increase your allies’ attack by 50 percent, followed by Yawn to put the raid boss to sleep, then repeatedly use Fake Tears to lower its Special Defense.

Image via The Pokémon Company

So there you have it. The ten best Pokémon for general use in Tera Raids. There are, of course, countless others that will be more effective against certain raid bosses, but these ones are a safe bet for most.