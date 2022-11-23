How to unlock 6-star Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It's about to get really difficult.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet give fans the opportunity to run wild through the plains Paldea, scooping up Pokémon as they frolic through the tall grass, and battling opponents in an effort to become the best Pokemon trainer alive.

There are new features galore in Scarlet and Violet, and of course, a massive selection of recurring mechanics that have stood the test of time.

Players can look forward to battling Gym Leaders, the Elite Four, and learning about new Pokémon scattered throughout the island of Paldea. There are also new Pokémon to catch, and some returning favorites to battle once more.

Raids are also back in Scarlet and Violet, and fans get the experience of battling through all the intense Tera Star Raids that Pokémon has to offer.

There are various types of Raids, with differing levels of difficulty.

How do I unlock 6-star Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Screenshot via Nintendo

6-star Raids are incredibly difficult and require a higher level of Pokémon to overcome. You’ll need to throw everything at these Raids to come out on top.

To unlock a 6-star Raid, players will have to beat the Ace Academy Tournament.

This can be done after unlocking 5-star Raids once you’ve beaten the main story. You’ll unlock the 6-star Raids after you beat the post-game tournament.

Initially, Jacq will give you a buzz, telling you that you have to tackle several 5-star Raids. Once these are done, he’ll ring once more, giving you the opportunity to take on more powerful Tera Raids, featuring some Black Crystals.

That’s the way you’ll get to take on some 6-star Raids. It’s a process, but once you’ve completed the Scarlet and Violet main story, you can tackle pretty much anything.