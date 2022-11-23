How to unlock 5-star Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Players can grind their hearts out with the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Tons of new Pokémon live throughout Paldea, and there’s almost unlimited room in your Pokédex.

Collect as much as you can, battle the hardest of Pokémon and opponents, and take over the Pokémon world as the best trainer imaginable.

Several new features have made this game a breath of fresh air for Pokémon players, however, with some glitches appearing rather frequently. Some older features have made their triumphant return too, and Raids are one of them.

The Tera Raids in Scarlet and Violet change in difficulty as you progress. You’ll likely have deadly Pokemon in your roster as you’re getting to the higher stages of Raids.

Raids are a great way to earn your stripes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Once you’ve completed all the Tera Raids, you’ve likely got a sturdy set of Pokemon by your side that can take on any opponent.

This feature gives hours upon hours of content for fans to enjoy, but you will lose a lot.

How do I unlock 5-star Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Screengrab via Nintendo

These Raids are up there in terms of difficulty. To unlock these Raids is simple–players will have to beat the story and reach the end credits scene. Once this is done, you’ll get a call from Jacq. He’ll give the prompt to get your journey started. You then can take on a collection of 5-star Raids scattered throughout Paldea.

Once this is done, you’ll be on your way to 6-star Raids.

Now you’ve got this sorted, keep the grind up and get through to the next stage of Raids. You’ll have a bunch of new Pokémon to tackle, so prepare yourself for a difficult task.