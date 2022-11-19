Paradox Pokémon is the latest design method Game Freak has come up with as a way to give older Pokémon new life through the use of new forms or variations, with the theme this time being the passage of time.

Whether it’s Pokémon Scarlet’s focus on the past or Pokémon Violet’s gaze toward the future, Paradox Pokémon encompass a merging of past, present, and future in a way unique to these games. Even if you will only experience one of those crossovers depending on the version you choose.

In a general sense, Paradox Pokémon are creatures brought into the present from the past and future through mysterious means—otherwise known as story spoilers. They have clear ties to Pokémon that fans are familiar with already but do not directly relate to them in any way since they are either considered distant ancestors or creations based on them from the future.

Because they are not directly tied to those existing Pokémon, Paradox Pokémon have different types, abilities, and titles that describe attributes about them rather than actual names. Some of them are devastatingly powerful too, which means fans who didn’t want them just based on their revamped looks of some fan-favorite Pokémon will want them for their battle prowess.

Here is a full breakdown for Paradox Pokémon, including which version you can find them in, locations, typings, abilities, and which Pokémon they are “based on.”

All Paradox Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet | Where to find Paradox Pokémon, paradox types, meanings and more

All version-exclusive Paradox Pokemon in Pokémon Scarlet

Great Tusk – Donphan

Ground/Fighting

Protosynthesis: Boosts the Pokémon’s most proficient stat in harsh sunlight or if the Pokémon is holding Booster Energy.

Location: Area Zero or Asado Desert after defeating Quaking Earth Titan

Brute Bonnet – Amoonguss

Grass/Dark

Protosynthesis: Boosts the Pokémon’s most proficient stat in harsh sunlight or if the Pokémon is holding Booster Energy.

Location: Area Zero

Sandy Shocks – Magneton

Electric/Ground

Protosynthesis: Boosts the Pokémon’s most proficient stat in harsh sunlight or if the Pokémon is holding Booster Energy.

Location: Area Zero

Scream Tail – Jigglypuff

Fairy/Psychic

Protosynthesis: Boosts the Pokémon’s most proficient stat in harsh sunlight or if the Pokémon is holding Booster Energy.

Location: Area Zero

Flutter Mane – Misdreavus

Ghost/Fairy

Protosynthesis: Boosts the Pokémon’s most proficient stat in harsh sunlight or if the Pokémon is holding Booster Energy.

Location: Area Zero

Slither Wing – Volcarona

Bug/Fighting

Protosynthesis: Boosts the Pokémon’s most proficient stat in harsh sunlight or if the Pokémon is holding Booster Energy.

Location: Area Zero

Roaring Moon – Salamence

Dragon/Dark

Protosynthesis: Boosts the Pokémon’s most proficient stat in harsh sunlight or if the Pokémon is holding Booster Energy.

Location: Area Zero

All version-exclusive Paradox Pokemon in Pokémon Violet

Iron Treads – Donphan

Ground/Steel

Quark Drive: Boosts the Pokémon’s most proficient stat on Electric Terrain or if the Pokémon is holding Booster Energy.

Location: Area Zero or Asado Desert after defeating Quaking Earth Titan

Iron Hands – Hariyama

Fighting/Electric

Quark Drive: Boosts the Pokémon’s most proficient stat on Electric Terrain or if the Pokémon is holding Booster Energy.

Location: Area Zero

Iron Thorns – Tyranitar

Rock/Electric

Quark Drive: Boosts the Pokémon’s most proficient stat on Electric Terrain or if the Pokémon is holding Booster Energy.

Location: Area Zero

Iron Juglis – Hydreigon

Dark/Flying

Quark Drive: Boosts the Pokémon’s most proficient stat on Electric Terrain or if the Pokémon is holding Booster Energy.

Location: Area Zero

Iron Bundle – Delibird

Ice/Water

Quark Drive: Boosts the Pokémon’s most proficient stat on Electric Terrain or if the Pokémon is holding Booster Energy.

Location: Area Zero

Iron Moth – Volcarona

Fire/Poison

Quark Drive: Boosts the Pokémon’s most proficient stat on Electric Terrain or if the Pokémon is holding Booster Energy.

Location: Area Zero

Iron Valiant – Gallade/Gardivoir

Fairy/Fighting

Quark Drive: Boosts the Pokémon’s most proficient stat on Electric Terrain or if the Pokémon is holding Booster Energy.

Location: Area Zero

Koraidon and Miraidon are also considered Paradox Pokémon, with the pair sharing the title of Paradox Pokémon in the Pokédex and frequently being referred to as looking like Cyclizar during the game’s story. And, there might even be a nice little prize for players who venture down to the very depths of Area Zero regarding this little bit of lore.